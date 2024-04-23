Danish streaming platform to block account sharing

Advertisement

In announcing its results for the first quarter of 2024, Viaplay’s director Jørgen Madsen Lindemann said that “more extensive” measures would be put in place this summer to stop login sharing from different locations.

The company estimates around a third of its users share their login.

“We were surprised when we looked into the numbers and got a better insight into the actual scope of this,” Lindemann said.

“It’s something we have to stop,” the director added.

The streaming market, including Viaplay, is under general financial strain, making the end of password sharing across all providers an inevitability, according to an expert.

“It’s obvious that you would go after the areas where you can see extra revenue. Here, I see prevention of login sharing to be a decidedly low-hanging fruit,” Claus Bülow Christensen, a media advisor and the founder of the Copenhagen Future TV Conference, told newswire Ritzau.

Netflix introduced a block on password sharing in 2023, followed shortly afterwards by Disney+. The latter company has since reported an increase in subscribers by some 30 million.