Man arrested after bomb threat at Denmark airport

Flights to and from Billund airport in central Denmark have been suspended. No time has yet been set for the resumption of flights.

"Following an alert about a bomb at Billund airport, police in southeast Jutland have arrested a man," Danish police said in a statement.

The airport website highlights several cancelled flights that were due to leave in the early afternoon, to Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Barcelona.

Police are investigating whether there is a link between this bomb threat and the bombing of an ATM in Billund at around 04:00 am (0200 GMT) on Saturday.

Billund airport is near the headquarters of the manufacturer of Lego toy bricks and the Legoland theme park.