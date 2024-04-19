Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Advertisement

Børsen’s façade collapses on third day after fire

The facade of Copenhagen's historic former stock exchange collapsed yesterday evening, rescue services said, as work to put out the last of the flames continued for a third day.

Half of the 17th-century Børsen building was destroyed and its 54-metre spire tumbled to the ground in the fire that broke out early Tuesday, in scenes that shocked Denmark.

"Unfortunately, there has been a collapse of the facade," Copenhagen's rescue service said in a post to X, formerly Twitter.

They added that all workers had been evacuated from the scene and no injures were reported.

Containers had been placed around the building in an attempt to support the façade, but officials said they had been unable to anchor them to the structure.

READ ALSO: Denmark’s stock exchange fire 'could result in court case'

Vocabulary: ydermur – façade

Heavy rain across the country today

More April rain will fall today, with up to 10-15 millimetres falling in the soggiest areas.

A low pressure front means that southern parts of the country will see the worst of the rain, DR writes.

Things will begin to clear up this afternoon, however beginning in the north.

Vocabulary: sydlige egne – southern parts

Advertisement

Copenhagen Municipality votes on first step towards demolishing historic building

The Palads cinema building in central Copenhagen is a step closer to demolition following a vote at the city government.

The owner of the building, Nordisk Film, has had plans to pull it down and build a tower since 2017, in part because of low demand from cinema-goers.

But the plan must go through several steps to receive municipal approval, including a vote on a so-called lokalplan for the location on Axeltorv square.

Thursday evening’s vote approved the first steps towards developing this plan, newswire Ritzau reports, meaning the eventual construction of a 36-metre tall building, which would have a cinema in its basement, is a step closer.

Vocabulary: nedrivning – demolition

3,000 vehicles confiscated in 3 years under new reckless driving rule

New rules introduced in March 2021 giving police extended powers to seize vehicles from reckless drivers have resulted in 2,966 confiscated cars, the Justice Ministry said in a statement.

Reckless driving encompasses offences including drunk driving, street racing and exceeding 200 km/h on motorways.

The rules allow police to seize the vehicle used for the offence on the spot, regardless of its owner. The car can then be auctioned.

Vocabulary: vanvidskørsel – reckless driving