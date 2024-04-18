Denmark’s stock exchange fire 'could result in court case'

Advertisement

Copenhagen Police is being assisted in investigation of the fire by the National Forensic Center (National Kriminalteknisk Center, NKC).

Senior investigator and leader of the NKC, Anders Ellegaard, told broadcaster TV2 that investigation of the fire – which has devastated one of the capital’s most recognisable landmarks – could eventually lead to court proceedings.

“We help police districts to put cases together so they can decide whether or not to press charges,” he explained to the broadcaster.

Ellegaard stressed that NKC has not yet been at the location of the fire and that its part of the investigation is therefore yet to begin.

It will take “a bit of time” before there are any conclusions related to the cause of the Børsen fire, Copenhagen Police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Police have however initiated an extensive investigation into the cause of the fire and are receiving assistance from NKC on this.

“Experience says that it can take a long time to reveal what started the fire in investigations like this. We must therefore ask for a bit of patience from the public while we do our work,” Copenhagen Police senior investigator Brian Belling said in the statement.

Police have already conducted interviews, secured surveillance footage and taken several investigative steps.

“But of course there is still a lot to be done, especially since at this stage we have not yet had the opportunity to examine the stock exchange itself and carry out forensic investigation of the fire,” Belling said.