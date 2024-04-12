Advertisement

Argentinian president Milei to visit Denmark and meet PM Frederiksen

Michael Barrett
Published: 12 Apr, 2024 CET. Updated: Fri 12 Apr 2024 15:25 CET
Argentina's president Javier Milei addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) annual meeting in National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., February 24, 2024. Milei is scheduled to visit Denmark and meet Danish PM Mette Frederiksen. Photo: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix

The President of Argentina Javier Milei is scheduled to arrive in Copenhagen on Sunday for a visit to Denmark during which he will meet Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

The visit has been announced at an Argentinian government briefing and reported by Danish newspaper Dagbladet Information but is yet to be confirmed by Copenhagen.

Information writes that Milei, according to reports in Argentina, has taken a medical so that he can participate in a demonstration flight in an F-16 fighter aircraft.

A deal was recently agreed between Denmark and Argentina over the sale of 24 F-16s to the South American country, with the final contract for the sale to be signed “at a later date”, according to the March 26th announcement of the agreement.

Milei, a radical libertarian, was sworn in as Argentina’s president in December last year. He has since introduced a series of far-reaching interventions economic interventions including halving the value of the peso and cutting state subsidies on fuel and transport, with the intention of bringing extreme inflation under control.

An admirer of former US president Donald Trump, Milei’s inauguration in December was attended by far-right politicians including Hungarian prime minister Victor Orbán.

Other leaders present included Chile’s president, Gabriel Boric, Spain’s King Felipe VI, and Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky. 

