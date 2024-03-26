Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Denmark’s food supply security ‘high’, researchers conclude

A new report from researchers at the University of Copenhagen concludes that Denmark has a high level of security in its food supply chain.

That means the country would be capable of self-sufficiency to a high degree if trade was disrupted.

“The current situation with war in Ukraine and closure of freight routes has create uncertainty around food supply security, but Denmark is well equipped in terms of food products,” agriculture minister Jacob Jensen said during an EU council meeting in Brussels.

The report, compiled by the Department of Food and Resource Economics (IFRO) at the University of Copenhagen shows that Denmark could be “self-sufficient” and provide the correct nutrients to its population in the event of a crisis.

Vocabulary: fødevareforsyningssikkerhed – food supply security

Minister in Argentina to sell Danish fighter planes

The Minister of Defence Troels Lund Poulsen has travelled to Argentina to discuss a possible sale of some of Denmark’s F-16 fighter aircraft, which have been replaced by the Danish military.

While Denmark is in the process of donating some of its F-16s to Ukraine, it plans to sell others according to newswire Ritzau.

“We have chosen to donate 19 to Ukraine and the remaining 24 will potentially be sold to another country. We are now in negotiations over a sale to Argentina,” Poulsen said.

The F-16 are produced in the United States, which must approve any sale by Denmark. Poulsen said he hopes the deal can be concluded within the next month.

Vocabulary: kampfly – fighter aircraft

Danish-led electric car company collapses

Electric car maker Fisker Inc. was delisted on the New York Stock Exchange yesterday after the share price plummeted, Reuters reported.

That came after talks broke down between the company, founded by Dane Henrik Fisker, and a “big automaker”, Reuters writes.

This looks likely to signal the end of Fisker Inc., the reports suggest. The company’s share price had fallen to just 0.09 dollars before it was delisted.

Vocabulary: afnoteret – delisted

New Dankort charges 'will be passed on to consumers'

Customers in Denmark can expect prices to rise in shops when a new charge for using the country’s Dankort card payment system takes effect on April 1st.

Nets, which owns the Dankort network on which most bank payment cards in Denmark operate, is set to introduce an additional 8.9 percent charge for businesses which accept Dankort from the beginning of next month.

Nets has raised the price for accepting Dankort in physical transactions following a decline in the total number of Dankort transactions.

The charge will “ultimately” be passed on to customers, according to Jannick Nytoft, the director of the national interest organisation for store owners, De Samvirkende Købmænd (DSK).

Nets is pushing for all banks to allow their Dankort payment cards to be used on Google Pay and Apple Pay.