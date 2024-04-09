Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Police officer fined for taking service weapon to concert

An experienced police officer has been fined 5,000 kroner for taking his service weapon to a restaurant and a Simply Red concert when off-duty in 2022.

The officer was found to have abused his position of authority and was sentenced under weapons laws at Copenhagen City Court.

In court, the officer said that he felt nervous about attending the concert with his partner and friends, and that his experience in law enforcement told him attacks can happen. He therefore went into his workplace and took his pistol, which he hid under his clothes.

He wore the pistol during the concert at Royal Arena and at the nearby Field’s shopping mall, which was the scene of a deadly shooting attack in July 2022.

Vocabulary: tjenestepistol – service pistol

SAS slapped with 250,000 kroner fine for breaching Covid regulations

Scandinavian airline SAS was given a fine of a quarter of a million kroner for failing to comply with Covd-19 regulations.

The company had denied the charges but was found guilty by Copenhagen City Court of transporting 35 passengers without valid Covid-19 tests to Copenhagen Airport in spring 2021.

The passengers were on a flight from Mallorca, where they transferred at Copenhagen Airport before continuing to Stockholm.

SAS had been accused of similar violations on other services, but was only found guilty in relation to the Mallorca flight.

Vocabulary: at overtræde reglerne – to breach the rules

Government spokesperson backs removing children from gang-connected families

The Social Democratic justice spokesperson, Bjørn Brandenborg, told TV2 Fyn that he wants authorities to have the power to remove children from their families in certain circumstances where the parents are gang members.

Brandenborg’s comments came after Odense Municipality said it had spent 226 million kroner since 2009 on social services for eight specific families with gang connections.

“There is simply a need for us to give the authorities full backing and power to forcibly remove children early so we break the food chain and the children don’t become part of gang circles,” he said.

A proposal will be tabled in parliament “within a few weeks”, he said.

Vocabulary: bemyndigelse – power of authority

New Copenhagen bus terminal on the way

The chaotic Ingerslevsgade coach terminal in Copenhagen is set to be replaced by a new purpose-built facility.

After several years of passengers using little more than a roadside parking lane as the main city bus terminal, Copenhagen’s new purpose-built bus station at Carsten Niebuhrs Gade is scheduled to open on June 6th, Copenhagen Municipality has confirmed.

Features of the new long-distance bus terminal will include a departures hall, a convenience store, information screens and platforms which do not involve crossing bicycle lanes – all of which are lacking on Ingerslevsgade.