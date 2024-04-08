Here’s how Copenhagen’s long-awaited new bus terminal will look

Advertisement

After several years of using little more than a roadside parking lane as the main city bus terminal, Copenhagen’s new purpose-built bus station at Carsten Niebuhrs Gade is scheduled to open on June 6th, Copenhagen Municipality has confirmed.

Copenhagen’s long distance bus passengers have probably accustomed themselves to waiting on unsheltered Ingerslevsgade in freezing rain and wind in recent years.

The roadside, located a few minutes’ walk from the city’s central rail station, has served as an unglamourous main bus terminal for the Danish capital, but will go out of service on June 6th when the new terminal opens at nearby Carsten Niebuhrs Gade, the city said in a press statement.

Features of the new long-distance bus terminal will include a departures hall, a convenience store, information screens and platforms which do not involve crossing bicycle lanes – all of which are lacking on Ingerslevsgade.

Taking long-distance buses with operators such as Flixbus and Kombardo Expressen is a popular choice for Copenhageners seeking cheaper fares than those available on trains for journeys within Denmark, or for international travel.

“It has been chaotic and unsettling for many years getting on and off buses at Ingerslevsgade,” Copenhagen Mayor Sophie Hæstorp Andersen said in the press statement.

“As a modern , international city, we cannot keep offering this up to tourists and other travellers,” she continued.

“Public transport must be attractive and easy to use for everyone. That’s why I’m proud that we’re finally waving goodbye to traffic chaos and can instead welcome travellers and buses to a new, modern terminal,” she said.

The terminal is designed to facilitate around 1.4 million passengers or 195 buses per day, according to the statement.

Photo: Vejdirektoratet

Located under the Dybbølsbro bridge – adjacent to Ingerslevsgade – it is accessible from the Dybbølsbro S-train station and a nearby city bus stop which serves lines 7A and 11.

A new M4 Metro line to be opened later this year, Havneholmen, will also provide easy access to the bus terminal.

It will also provide 200 bicycle parking spaces.

The terminal was built by the Danish Roads Directorate on behalf of Copenhagen Municipality and will be operated by regional bus company Movia.

Construction of the terminal began in 2021 and costs are approximately 165 million kroner.