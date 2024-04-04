Why Saharan sand could dampen Danish weather this weekend

Advertisement

The beginning of this week saw record rain levels for April, but Denmark residents hoping for pleasant spring weather could take comfort from the weekend forecast: an almost dry Saturday and Sunday with temperatures up to 18 degrees Celsius and even 20 degrees locally.

But the unexpected arrival of fine sand from the Sahara desert in air blowing across Denmark could mean the temperatures disappoint, according to a weather report from broadcaster DR.

That is because the fine sand can act similarly to dust clouds in the air and block some of the sunshine.

READ ALSO: Denmark gets rainiest April day for 'over a century'

The dust can form condensation cores, enabling water in the atmosphere to gather and form clouds, DR writes.

High concentrations of dust – which could occur in Denmark this weekend if the Saharan sand reaches the country’s skies in large enough quantities – could therefore result in clouds and lower temperatures.

Advertisement

Because the warm front expected to reach the country on Saturday originated in Africa, it could contain dust from the Sahara, which was reportedly picked up on Thursday.

The warm temperatures forecast in Denmark this weekend depend on both clear, sunny skies and the warm front currently moving north towards the country.