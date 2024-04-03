Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Food minister comments on reported irregularities in mink breeder compensation

The Food Minister Jacob Jensen has said the way in which compensation is paid to mink fur breeders who lost their livelihoods during the Covid pandemic could be changed, after media Zetland uncovered possible irregularities related to the process.

The government set aside billions of kroner for compensation to mink breeders after ordering all fur farm minks be destroyed in late 2020, over concerns related to Covid-19 mutations in the animals. The order to destroy the minks was later found to be illegal in a major scandal for the government.

In a series of recent articles, Zetland has described how mink breeders have gained influence over how much money is awarded to other mink farmers.

“I think it’s important that us in political circles react and say: ‘Hang on, is there something in the way these people are determined as partial or impartial that should be adjusted’,” Jensen told Zetland.

Vocabulary: habil – competent/neutral [in relation to legal or other process]

Navy confirms technical fault with frigate after outage during combat

The Danish Navy (Søværnet) has confirmed a technical fault with the frigate “Ivar Huitfeldt”, which experienced outages while attempting to shoot down drones belonging to Yemen’s Houthi movement in the Red Sea on March 9th.

“I want to say that we are aware of the issue,” the head of the Navy Henrik Ryberg said according to newswire Ritzau.

A “larger investigation” of the frigate’s functionality was subsequently initiated, he said.

In the live fire incident, the Danish ship shot down 4 out of 15 drones that had been launched by the Houthi movement, military media Olfi reported earlier this week, based on an internal military report. The ship experienced problems with its radar system and fired grenades, but a number of these detonated before reaching their targets.

Vocabulary: at svigte – to fail/break down

Advertisement

Popular Sakura tree avenue in bloom

The cherry blossom avenue or Kirsebæralléen at the cemetery in Bispebjerg in Copenhagen’s northern suburbs is in bloom, Copenhagen Municipality says in a press release.

Many Danes flock to the location each year to enjoy the Sakura tree-lined avenue, an event seen by many as marking the beginning of spring. Some 40 cherry blossom trees mark the 80 metre-long avenue.

Visitors are welcome but encouraged to be considerate to the surroundings and other patrons with up to 150,000 expected to visit, the municipality said.

"Every year we look forward to the great interest in Kirsebæralléen. To ensure a good experience for all visitors, we encourage you to follow the marked route through the avenue and show consideration for other guests at the cemetery," municipal official Jakob Tamsmark said in the statement.

Vocabulary: forårsbebuder – harbinger of spring

Advertisement

Aarhus Airport gets direct Alicante flight among three new services

A direct flight between Aarhus Airport and Spanish holiday destination Alicante is now available to with two more new services to be introduced by budget airline Norwegian for the 2024 summer season.

Norwegian’s Aarhus-Alicante service, a new route which began operating on March 31st, will be followed by services from the Jutland airport to Malaga and Palma Mallorca.

The Malaga service will be available from April 6th and Palma Mallorca from May 3rd, Aarhus Airport said in a press release.

The three services out of Aarhus are among 17 new Norwegian services from Danish airports to be launched in 2024, with all of the new flights operating for the first time between now and June.