Aarhus Airport gets direct Alicante flight among three new services

Norwegian’s Aarhus-Alicante service, a new route which began operating on March 31st, will be followed by services from the Jutland airport to Malaga and Palma Mallorca.

The Malaga service will be available from April 6th and Palma Mallorca from May 3rd, Aarhus Airport said in a press release.

The three services out of Aarhus are among 17 new Norwegian services from Danish airports to be launched in 2024, with all of the new flights operating for the first time between now and June.

“We are very happy to be offering our very first routes from Aarhus Airport,” Norwegian CCO Magnus Thome Maursund said in the press release.

“Aarhus Airport has achieved am impressive growth in recent years and we know that these three summer destinations are among the favourites, so we are sure they will be well received,” he said.

Last year saw Aarhus Airport set a record for summer passenger numbers, with 44 percent more passengers in June, July and August compared to 2019, the airport said in the press statement.

The new Norwegian flights will increase capacity for summer travel through the airport by around 50,000 travellers to the three Spanish destinations.

“Norwegian has a very strong product and is a favourite low-cost airline among Danes,” the airport’s CEO Lotta Sandsgaard said.

“Many people from East Jutland have a special relationship with Alicante and travel there several times a year. We can now accommodate them with a direct route only 30 minutes from Aarhus,” she added.

The Alicante service consists of two weekly departures on Thursday and Sunday. Malaga will have a Saturday departure following its launch later in April, while the first flight to Palma de Mallorca takes off on May 3rd with two weekly departures on Monday and Friday.