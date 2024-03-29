Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Denmark's weekend weather outlook

This Saturday, Denmark will likely see a spike in temperatures, although recent forecasts suggest a slight downturn compared to earlier projections.

Initial forecasts hinted at temperatures soaring up to 20 degrees over the weekend, raising hopes for warm Easter weather.

However, the latest forecasts indicate milder temperatures, aligning more closely with the early timing of Easter this year.

While some optimism remains, with certain forecasts hinting at warmer weather in parts of the country, meteorologist Anders Brandt told DR that variability should be expected during the Easter period.

The southernmost regions may experience temperatures of 15 to 16 degrees on Saturday, while the rest of the country can expect to see 12 to 14 degrees.

"Some forecasts still point to up to 17 degrees on Saturday, but you'll have to go further south to ensure you get some of the warm weather," Brandt said.

Sunday and Monday won't be chilly; however, they're expected to be cooler than Saturday. According to the forecasts, temperatures will range between 10 and 13 degrees.

Danish study: Overweight children face bullying and academic challenges

Overweight children in Denmark are more susceptible to bullying and social isolation, starting from early school years, according to new research from the National Research and Analysis Center for Welfare (VIVE).

The study highlighted that overweight and severely obese children are at a higher risk of underperforming academically in later grades.

They experience higher rates of absenteeism, perform worse in final exams, are more likely to opt out of further education, and encounter difficulties entering the job market.

Based on data collected from school measurements of children aged 7 to 14, combined with well-being assessments and later academic and career choices, the research also pointed to a correlation between childhood experiences of bullying and discrimination and future life outcomes.

Teenage boys arrested for stabbing 23-year-old in Valby, Copenhagen

Two teenagers, aged 15 and 17, have been arrested for a stabbing incident that occurred last night in the Valby neighbourhood of Copenhagen.

According to the Copenhagen Police, the boys were charged with aggravated assault after attacking a 23-year-old man.

Investigation manager Jesper Schroll disclosed that the victim didn't suffer life-threatening injuries.

Despite ongoing investigations, Schroll said that there's no evidence suggesting any gang-related motives behind the attack.

Danish Armed Forces consider prioritising women and ethnic minorities for jobs

The Danish Armed Forces are exploring new measures to attract more women and ethnic minorities to their ranks.

In a draft for a new diversity strategy obtained by DR, the Ministry of Defence's Personnel Agency proposed giving special consideration to women and individuals from non-Danish ethnic backgrounds for certain job roles.

The strategy outlined various initiatives, including revising recruitment processes to use gender-neutral language, ensuring diverse representation in recruitment committees, and exploring methods like anonymising applicants.

With only 18.4% of its workforce being women and minimal representation of ethnic minorities, this initiative marks a significant departure for the Danish Armed Forces, noted Bjarke Oxlund, a Roskilde University professor who called it a "very big breakthrough" in public sector equality and diversity efforts.