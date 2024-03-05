Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Copenhagen municipality trials a four-day week

The Municipality of Copenhagen is following in the footsteps of a number of other municipalities and trialing a four-day week in various parts of its seven main divisions.

Starting this spring, dental hygienists, teachers, social workers, nurses and other professionals will be given the choice of cramming their weekly working hours into four days rather than five in 14 selected workplaces in the municipality.

Danish vocabulary: udvalgte - selected

Mette Abildgaard rules herself out as Conservative party leader

The Conservative Party's political spokesperson, Mette Abildgaard, has ruled herself as a successor to Conservative chairman Søren Pape Poulsen, after his sudden death on Saturday.

Who will take over after Pape's almost ten years in the post is still unknown, but Abildgaard said it would not be her.

"I have two small children at home and am not at a place in my life where it makes sense for me," she Abildgaard told Denmark's public broadcaster DR on Monday evening.

Danish vocabulary: at afvise - to decline/reject

Government could make domestic flights VAT free

The government is considering a VAT exemption for airlines which primarily operate domestic flights in the country, in a bid to help airlines and local airports and to simplify rules. Until now, only airlines with a majority of their services abroad have qualified for VAT exemption.

The potential change announced by the Ministry of Transport in a press statement.

Transport Minister Thomas Danielsen said it could support a higher volume of domestic flights in Denmark.

“It makes no sense to be punished for only flying domestically. We are putting a stop to that and making room for more domestic flights,” Danielsen said in the statement.

Danish vocabulary: det giver ikke mening - it makes no sense

Upcoming tax returns available in English

Denmark’s årsopgørelser or annual tax statements will be published next Monday and can, for the first time, be corrected in English in 2024, the Danish Tax Agency (Skat) said in a statement yesterday.

Annual tax returns are released in March and finalised in late spring, meaning taxpayers have this period to correct the information on their tax returns from the previous calendar year.

The returns account for income over the preceding tax year as well as deductions and taxes paid.

It is common for taxpayers to make some corrections to their statements, particularly in relation to transport and service deductions, the tax authority said.

Although parts of the Skat website have been available in English for a number of years, it has not previously been possible to access and view the tax statement in English to make corrections.