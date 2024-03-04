Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Advertisement

143 women from Greenland to sue Denmark over IUD scandal

143 Greenlandic women who were given contraceptive IUDs against their will in the 1960s and 1970s are to sue the Danish government for violating their human rights, Greenland’s media KNR reports.

The women are demanding a total of 43 million kroner.

They sent a demand for compensation to the Copenhagen in October 2023 and are now taking Denmark to court after the request was not responded to, according to the report.

In the meantime, the number of women involved in the case has risen from 67 to 143.

A number of them have told media that the IUDs were inserted without their knowledge.

Vocabulary: spiral – IUD

Søren Pape Poulsen to be buried in hometown Viborg

Details are to be released today for the funeral of Conservative party leader Søren Pape Poulsen, who died on Saturday after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

Poulsen’s funeral will be at the cathedral in Viborg, the city he served as mayor before becoming Conservative leader. The time and date are yet to be confirmed.

Viborg flew flags at half-mast yesterday and many residents placed flowers outside Poulsen’s home, while the town’s football team Viborg FF held a minute’s applause prior to its Superliga match against Randers. In Copenhagen, Conservative party members attended on Sunday a memorial church service at Christiansborg.

Poulsen died after being taken ill during a Conservative party meeting on Friday evening. He was 52 years old.

Vocabulary: bisættelse – funeral service

Slagelse police investigate ten container fires in two days

Several containers, charity donation bins and waste bins were set alight in Zealand town Slagelse late on Sunday, following similar incidents on Saturday.

Police are now investigating the apparent deliberate fires, news wire Ritzau reports.

“We’ve had five deliberate fires [both] last night and tonight,” South Zealand police officer Heidi Brandt Andresen confirmed to Ritzau.

No arrests have yet been made, but two minors, both boys, have been questioned and released.

Vocabulary: forsætlig – deliberate

Nye Borgerlige youth party disbands

The youth wing of the Nye Borgerlige party has disbanded amid doubt over the far-right party’s future.

“It’s difficult for us to see that we have any reason to exist in youth politics. Because we are very dependent on direction from Christiansborg [the party’s senior wing in parliament, ed.],” former leader Tenna Røberg told Ritzau.

“We are also unsure whether we want to continue with the political partnership [with the main party] which we are also dependent on,” she said.

The libertarian, EU-sceptic party was dissolved by its founder, Pernille Vermund, in January, but some of its members have since sought to find a way to keep it going and doubt has emerged about whether Vermund’s dissolution of the parliamentary party is valid.

Vermund has since joined rival party Liberal Alliance while Martin Henriksen, a hardline former member of the national conservative Danish People’s Party, has launched a bid to become Nye Borgerlige’s next leader.

Vocabulary: at opløse sig selv – to disband