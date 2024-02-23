Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Advertisement

‘Mobility agreement’ sealed with India

The government has signed a mobility and migration deal with India. The agreement will “attract labour and support green strategic partnerships,” the Ministry of Immigration and Integration said in a statement.

The green partnership side of the deal seeks to “improve mobility for younger Indians who want to come to Denmark to work for short-term arrangements in order to then return to India with improved skills,” it said.

Another part of the deal sets out a specific partnership in the health sector which could lead to recruitment of health staff from India for Denmark’s health service.

The Danish government has previously stated it is working on a labour mobility deal with India aimed at the health sector.

Storm Rolf to settle down by weekend

Strong winds overnight are forecast to settle by the middle of today, with calmer weather on the way for the weekend.

The storm-strength gusts which rustled Denmark overnight came from the Storm Rolf system as it passes over the country.

“It’s actually windy in quite a lot of places, and many places have had storm-strength gusts, locally up to hurricane strength,” meteorologist Hans Peter Wandler of national met office DMI told news wire Ritzau.

Police have reported fallen trees in a number of locations, while ferry and rail traffic in particular at a risk of disruption until the weather calms.

“I expect that when we get to lunch time, the wind will have calmed so much that we are under the warning criteria,” he said.

Far-right party’s fate to be decided at April 16th congress

The future of far-right party Nye Borgerlige will be decided at an extraordinary AGM on April 16th, Ritzau reports.

The libertarian, EU-sceptic party was dissolved by its founder, Pernille Vermund, in January, but some of its members have since sought to find a way to keep it going.

Doubt has meanwhile emerged about whether the dissolution of the parliamentary party by Vermund is valid because it involved exclusion of a member of parliament, Peter Seier Christensen, who is on sick leave and could therefore not technically be excluded.

If Christensen decides to retain his parliamentary mandate as a Nye Borgerlige MP, the party could continue in parliament. If he opts against this, they will be out of parliament and have to gather thousands of declarations from the public to qualify for future general elections.

In either case, there is a growing possibility the party could live on in some form. Martin Henriksen, a hardline former member of the Danish People’s Party, has launched a bid to become Nye Borgerlige’s next leader.

Denmark signs 10-year security agreement with Ukraine

Denmark, one of Ukraine's staunchest allies, said yesterday it had reached a 10-year security agreement with Kyiv, following similar deals signed recently by Berlin, London and Paris.

Ukraine has been keen to shore up its security with bilateral agreements while it waits in hope of someday joining the NATO defence alliance.

"The agreement means that future military and civilian support will be established in a framework for the next 10 years in a bilateral political agreement," Denmark's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The support will be financed by Denmark's Ukraine Foundation, currently valued at 69.1 billion kroner, it said.