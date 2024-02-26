Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Advertisement

Copenhagen Metro lines reopen after two-week closure

Lines M3 and M4 of the Copenhagen Metro are back in service having reopened yesterday, one day ahead of schedule.

The two lines had been closed so that the Metro can run test operations before opening five new stations on the M4 line this summer.

The tests, which began on February 10th, are now done and the lines were running again as of Sunday evening.

“The whole test procedure exceeded all expectations and went faster than expected and we can therefore get a head start on our reopening now,” head of operations with the Metro Søren Boysen told news wire Ritzau yesterday.

Vocabulary: tyvstart – head start

Wind done for now with up to 10 degrees forecast this week

The last week of February looks like being mild in terms of weather, with little of the stormy gusts we had last week and milder temperatures which could scrape into double figures.

It will also be mostly dry, in contrast with predominantly wet conditions throughout much of the winter.

“We’ve had some very strong low pressure fronts which gave us wind and a load of rain,” meteorologist Erik Hansen with national Met office DMI said to Ritzau.

“But it now actually looks like it will change to weather more characteristic of high pressure,” he said.

Vocabulary: lavtryk, højtryk – low pressure, high pressure

Denmark Democrats to use Støjberg’s name on EU election ballots

The Denmark Democrats, the national conservative party formed by former immigration minister Inger Støjberg after she left the Liberal party, will put Støjberg’s name on their EU election ballot listings even though Støjberg, a member of the Danish parliament, is not personally running.

The party confirmed to political media Altinget that the text Danmarksdemokraterne – Inger Støjberg will be used on the ballots.

This formulation was also used for the party's debut Danish general election in 2022, when Støjberg was elected to parliament with 47,211 personal votes. Only Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen received more personal votes in 2022.

“We still find that people can’t quite remember exactly what the party is called, so we are doing it to help people,” Denmark Democrats party secretary Steen Thomsen said.

Polling for the EU elections takes place across Denmark on Sunday, June 9th. Foreign EU citizens who reside in Denmark are eligible to vote.

Staff at school complain of being hit and kicked by students

Over half of teachers at Mou School in North Jutland have signed a letter to the school’s board in which they say they have suffered being hit and kicked by students, broadcaster TV2 reports.

The letter describes an “inappropriate behavioural change” in some students over the last year.

“This change can be seen several times a week and has both verbal and physical character,” the letter states.

The teachers say the behaviour affects both staff and other students and has been played down by school leadership.

The report follows two other recent controversies over student behaviour at schools elsewhere in Denmark, namely Borup School in Køge and Agedrup School in Odense.

Vocabulary: uhensigtsmæssig – inappropriate