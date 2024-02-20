Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Roskilde Fjord threatened by hazardous waste from shut-down steel works

Waste deposits from a former steel works in Frederiksværk are emitting the harmful ‘forever chemical’ emit PFAS and pollutant phenols. The pollution could eventually be a threat to Roskilde Fjord, according to a report by the Greater Copenhagen regional authority.

The report concludes that the pollution "probably constitutes a risk to Roskilde Fjord", newspaper Politiken writes.

Some 54 boreholes were drilled in and around the former steel works to test for contamination at the site.

The pollution comes from waste produced by the steel milling process over a period of decades.

Vocabulary: sundhedsfarlig – hazardous to health

Municipality to investigate allegations at Funen school

Odense Municipality is to probe accusations of violence, threatening behaviour and sexual harassment between students at Agedrup School after around 100 parents signed a expressing concerns about abuse between minors at the school.

Elected councillor for schools in Odense, Susanne Crawley Larsen, confirmed to local media Fyens that the matter will be investigated.

“When over 100 parents write to me and the [municipal] administration with concerns of this nature, I obviously take it very seriously. No child should be afraid to go to school,” Larsen said.

In the letter, the parents say that Agedrup was a safe school in the past but that ‘normal’ conditions have shifted markedly.

They also write that "inappropriate, boundary-crossing behaviour is dominating everyday life and affecting teaching and learning".

Last week, reports of abuse between minors at Borup school in Zealand town Køge became a major national news story.

Vocabulary: rådmand – councillor

Two-kilometre long wall to protect Esbjerg from floods

Politicians in west coast city Esbjerg have allocated funding for construction of a two-kilometre wall to protect the city against future episodes of flooding, broadcaster DR reports.

Some 47 million kroner will be spent on the 90-centimetre high wall, which is scheduled to be completed in two years.

The wall will effectively separate Esbjerg’s harbour from the town centre.

Esbjerg is one of 14 areas in Denmark that have been designated by the Danish Coastal Authority (Kystdirektoratet) as being at high risk of flooding.

Vocabulary: en mur – an (outside) wall

Danish government advised to cut 58 business support schemes

Some 58 of 200 existing state support arrangements for businesses should be partly or fully cut, an expert advisory group has recommended to the government.

The cuts would save 2.3 billion kroner by 2030, according to estimations by the expert group, which handed over its recommendations to the government on Monday.

The coalition government pledged in its policy paper when it took office in late 2022 to save two billion kroner by cutting business funding schemes.

It subsequently appointed an expert group to look into the matter. That group has now recommended measures including revoking a tax exemption for work on board ships registered on the Danish Maritime Authority’s international ships register.

Vocabulary: erhvervsstøtte – state support for businesses