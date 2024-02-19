Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Advertisement

City council outvotes mayor to demand new Nordic Waste investigation

A majority at Randers Municipality’s city council has outnumbered the mayor to force a second independent investigation of the municipality's role in the Nordic Waste scandal, according to a report by regional media TV2 Østjylland.

A proposal sent out to members of the city council on Sunday was reported by the media.

READ ALSO: 'There's polluted dirt coming down that hill': Danish village faces threat from Nordic Waste landslide

A majority of party representatives and independent councillors totalling 16 out of the 31 seats on the city council want the new investigation, giving a majority which is larger than the number of seat held by the mayor’s Social Democrats.

The parties want the new investigation to address whether oversight of Nordic Waste by Randers Municipality upheld legal standards.

It must also investigate potential differences between oversight of Nordic Waste and other companies, according to the proposal.

Vocabulary: tilsyn – inspection / oversight

Christmas decorations still hanging in North Jutland town

The town of Brønderslev in North Jutland is still in holiday mode with Christmas decorations left up nearly two months after the festive season, TV 2 Nord reports.

The local municipality says that heavy snow prevented access with a cherry picker needed to take down fairy lights and Christmas hearts, and that staff holidays in February meant there was no one around to do the job when the snow melted.

“Our do-it-all man, Bo, was responsible for taking it down and he went to New Zealand for three weeks just as the snow fell,” Nicolai Styhr Nielsen, deputy chair of the town’s business asociation Brønderslev Handelsstandsforening, told TV 2 Nord.

Residents of the town who wish it could be Christmas every day are set to be disappointed, though, as the decorations will finally be taken down today.

Vocabulary: forsinket – delayed

Advertisement

New rules for transporting pigs will have ‘negligible effect’

Researchers say that new rules for transporting pigs will make little difference to animal welfare, newspaper Jyllands-Posten reports.

The government recently said it will introduce a new standard ensuring a certain height of the compartments inside transport trucks.

The standard will apply to transportation of pigs weighing less than 40 kilograms.

Current rules do not require a specific height inside transporters. The new standards will not take effect unto 2031, however.

Higher ceilings in the compartments mean there will be room for 20 percent fewer pigs, the newspaper writes. Around 8,000 extra trucks per year may therefore be needed.

But researchers from Aarhus University have concluded that the height of the compartments has only an "insignificant and sporadic" effect on animal welfare, according to the report. For example, aggressive behaviour between pigs was not affected by the change.

Government ministers did not comment on the findings when approached by Jyllands-Posten.

Vocabulary: dyrevelfærd – animal welfare

Advertisement

20 patients at Rigshospitalet ‘infected with mould’ since 2018

Some 20 patients at Copenhagen’s Rigshospitalet have been infected with mould of the type Aspergillus flavus since 2018, the hospital has stated in a memo to regional health authority officials. The memo was reported by newspapers Berlingske and Politiken.

Some patients did not get sick as a result of the infection but others had serious complications according to Berlingske, which has previously reported that the issue has affected children’s departments.

“It is fundamentally unacceptable to take in very sick children in an environment with known mould problems,” Rigshospitalet says in the memo according to Politiken’s report.

Vocabulary: skimmelsvampe – mould