Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Advertisement

UK and Denmark establish voting rights treaty

The UK and Denmark have signed a treaty that allows British and Danish citizens to stand and vote in local elections in each other’s countries, the UK government said in a statement.

The agreement will eventually mean that UK nationals who live in Denmark will be able to vote for candidates in Denmark’s local elections and run for office themselves.

Prior to Brexit, Britons resident in Denmark could take part in Denmark’s EU elections, but this right lapsed after the UK left the EU.

We’ll have full detail on the UK-Denmark agreement in a separate article on our website later today.

Vocabulary: lokalvalg – local elections

Government introduces standards for transport of pigs

After animal rights organisations expressed concern about the conditions in which farm pigs are transported in Denmark, the government says it will introduce a new standard ensuring a certain height of the compartments inside transport trucks.

The standard will apply to transportation of pigs weighing less than 40 kilograms.

Current rules do not require a specific height inside transporters. The new standards will not take effect unto 2031, however.

News wire Ritzau reports the planned change based on internal parliamentary email sent by Agriculture Minister Jacob Jensen to the other parties.

The seven-year period will allow the new standard to be phased in, according to the email.

Vocabulary: infasning – phasing in

Advertisement

Danish navy arrives for live operation in Red Sea

The Danish Navy frigate Iver Huitfeldt arrived yesterday in the Red Sea where it will join the international coalition, led by the UK and US, in fighting Houthi rebels from Yemen, who have recently disrupted sea traffic in the area by firing missiles.

The Houthis say they have carried out the missile attacks in solidarity with Palestine, where the Israeli military has conducted a months-long devastating bombardment of Gaza in response to an earlier terror attack by militant group Hamas on Israeli territory.

The Danish frigate is to help protect freight ships from the Houthi missiles, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

“The situation in and around the Red Sea is still very concerning. The Houthis’ attacks on international sea traffic have now been ongoing for over two months,” Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.

The ship’s mission is considered a “live” on in which rounds could be fired, the ministry confirmed.

Vocabulary: bekymrende – concerning

Advertisement

Sales of inflatable bicycle helmet stopped

The Swedish-made inflatable bicycle helmet Hövding 3 will no longer be available in Denmark after the Danish Safety Technology Authority (Sikkerhedsstyrelsen) decided to ban it.

“We have completed our work in relation to the Hövding-3 products. Based on this we have decided all sales must stop,” vice director of the agency Kirsten Wilbour Dam told news wire Ritzau.

The agency has concluded the helmet does not meet the criteria for personal safety, it said.

The helmets, which resemble outsize collars around the wearer’s neck, are designed to be activated by powerful movements, inflating to form large inflatable bags around the head, thereby protecting against potential falls.

They were earlier temporarily removed from sale over concerns they did not protect the wearer adequately.

Vocabulary: beslutning – decision