Where are the best areas to holiday in a Danish summer house?

There are over 40,000 holiday homes to rent in Denmark, so you will never be short of choice when it comes to picking one for a break. But where to start? Here are five popular areas to enjoy a summer house experience in Denmark.

Bornholm

Bornholm has been voted Denmark’s best holiday destination in 2022 and 2023 at the Danish Travel Awards.

With the island's unique nature, distinctive cuisine, cultural events and variety of summer houses, it is becoming an increasingly popular place for Danes to spend their holiday.

Despite lying off the coast of Sweden in the Baltic Sea, Bornholm is not far from Copenhagen. You can fly from Copenhagen to Rønne on Bornholm in 35 minutes, or take a high-speed ferry from Ystad in Sweden.

The Baltic Sea viewed from Bornholm. Photo: Asger Ladefoged/Ritzau Scanpix

Blåvand

On the West coast of Jutland, Blåvand, which is Danish for blue water, is know for just this.

The Horns Reef reaches about 40 km into the Wadden Sea west of Denmark, almost forming a lagoon, so there isn't a strong North Sea current here. This gives the area its shallow water and sandy beaches, ideal for children.

Blåvandshuk is the most western point in Denmark and is marked by a huge lighthouse. The town of Blåvand itself has a relaxed atmosphere with cafés and restaurants. The sprawling Legoland theme park in Billund is also an easy day trip from Blåvand accommodation.

People walk on the beach at Blåvand. Photo: John Randeris/Ritzau Scanpix

Ebeltoft

The historic town of Ebeltoft in the southern part of Djursland is one of Denmark's most popular holiday destinations.

Half-timbered houses, cafes, restaurants and shops line the winding cobbled streets, with a town square at the heart of it. The town hall also acts as a museum, with year-round exhibitions and activities.

Being a coastal town, Ebeltoft has many popular beaches such as Dråby Beach and Boeslum Beach. There are the child-friendly beaches of Ahl Beach and Vibæk Beach and in Ebeltoft Vig bay, you can fish, surf and kayak.

The town is part of Mols Bjerge National Park, where you can enjoy a glacial landscape lined with chalky white beaches and historical monuments. There are both water activities like kayaking and cultural sites, with the historic ruins of Kalø Slot and Poskær Stenhus.

Wild ponies in the Mols Bjerge national park. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

Rømø

Rømø is a small island on the west coast of Denmark. It is only 129 square kilometres with just over 600 residents, which means holidays here are quiet and relaxed.

It is the most southern of the Danish Wadden Sea islands, which comprise of Rømø, Fanø and Mandø. The beach is separated into Lakolk, where people swim, fly kites and relax; Sønderstrand, where people do activities such as blokarting and beach sailing over the 3-kilometre space. Its vastness - it is one of the widest in Europe - means it is often windy, making it ideal for these sports. READ ALSO: The Danish island destination for kids you might not have heard of A summer day at the beach on the island of Rømø. Photo: John Randeris/Ritzau Scanpix

Kerteminde

Based on the island of Fyn, Kerteminde is a small harbour town surrounded by farms. The National Geographic named Kerteminde as one of Europe's best secret villages.

In the past 200 years, the town has attracted artists and painters, inspired by the town's harbour, the sea and surrounding natural environment. Many of the paintings can be seen at the Johannes Larsen museum.

The island of Fyn has many other beaches and towns to explore. There are 123 castles and manor houses on the island, as well as Hans Christian Andersen’s birthplace in Odense.

Fyn is connected to its own archipelago of small, laid-back islands where you can take a ferry to, such as Æro.

Kerteminde's golf course. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix