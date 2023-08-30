The Danish island destination for kids you might not have heard of

Advertisement

Rømø is a small island, at only 129 square kilometres with just over 600 residents, which means holidays here are quiet and relaxed.

It is the most southern of the Danish Wadden Sea islands, which comprise of Rømø, Fanø and Mandø.

Many families from Germany spend their holiday on the island, as it is so close to the border, on the west coast of Denmark and even some of the tourist shop owners are German. So if Danish isn't your first language, be prepared to try out German before resorting to English.

Days on Rømø are made up of playing on the beach, bike rides, walks and generally enjoying the outdoors, whatever the island weather.

Lakolk and Sønderstrand

The beach is one of the widest in Europe and you can drive your car or ride your bike right up to the sea. The beach is separated into Lakolk, where people swim, fly kites and relax; Sønderstrand, where people do activities such as blokarting and beach sailing over the 3-kilometre space. Its vastness means it is often windy, making it ideal for these sports.

Advertisement

The fact you can easily drive your car onto the beach makes it easy with children, as you can load your car with the day's essentials and set up camp for the morning or afternoon. Or you can just pop out for a quick swim and a sandcastle build then head home.

Lakolk Strand. Photo: Emma Firth

During the first weekend of September, Rømø hosts one of the biggest kite festivals in Europe. The island also has a pony club where you can ride on the beach.

A summer day on Rømø. Photo: John Randeris/Ritzau Scanpix

Lakolk has an area of holiday shops, with places to eat and drink. A must-try is the ice cream shop Cafe Fru Dax, with over 50 types of ice cream and sorbet, complete with toppings of homemade guf (marshmallow fluff using egg white and sugar), syltetøj (jam), flødeskum (whipped cream) and flødebolle (chocolate-coated marshmallow).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Café Fru Dax (@frudax)

There are many picturesque summer houses to stay in Rømø, complete with child-friendly play areas and some with indoor swimming pools. There are also camp sites and holiday complexes, which give you access to leisure facilities for those rainy days. Most accommodation is self-catered as there are not a lot of places to eat out on Rømø.

Summer houses with thatched roofs on Rømø. Photo: Emma Firth Harbour Advertisement Rømø harbour is home to a golf course, summer houses and leisure facilities. There is shrimp fishing and a ferry service between Sild and Rømø. You can hire bikes from the harbour, either for children, or family cargo and trailers bikes, as well as electric bikes. The island has wide bike lanes and is completely flat so it's safe for children to cycle. While you're at the harbour, head to to Otto and Ani's for fresh fish either to eat in or takeaway.

READ ALSO: Small Danish islands welcome proposal for cheaper ferries

Ribe If you want a change of scene, you can drive 30 minutes to Ribe, Denmark's oldest town. Here you can explore the cobbled streets, colourful buildings and Denmark's oldest cathedral. You can also visit the Ribe Viking Museum or Ribe Viking Centre.

Rømø is made up of dune plantations, heaths and miles of sandy beach. Photo: Emma Firth

Rømø is not an action-packed break but a lesser-known island where you have space and time to be with your family, enjoy the outdoors and have a break from the busy routine.