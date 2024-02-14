Denmark gets wettest start to February in over 10 years

Advertisement

Technically the last month of winter, February has had an unusually wet start in Denmark in 2024.

In the first half of the month, some 59 millimetres of rain on average have fallen nationally, broadcaster DR reports.

That is more that 20 percent over the monthly average of 50.3 millimetres of precipitation – a figure that applies to the month as a whole.

READ ALSO: What climate science says about this year's cold, snowy winter in the Nordics

Detailed data on rainfall goes back to 2011 and at no time since then has more been registered in the first half of the month.

The second- and third-wettest first two weeks in February on record were in 2020 and 2019, with 48.4 millimetres and 39.8 millimetres respectively.

While the first half of this month suggests February 2024 is going to figure high on the all-time list of wet months of February, this is by no means certain – due to the potential for uneven distribution across the month and the high existing record.

Advertisement

To become the wettest February in Denmark ever, 2024 will have to outdo and incredibly wet second half of the month in 2020, which finished on 135 mm of rain for the month.

Second place on the all-time list is 2022 with 121 mm, and 2002 (109 mm) is third.

The high volumes of rain and snow throughout the winter have left the ground saturated in many areas, leaving a high risk if flooding should more rain come.

A number of weather fronts from the west are indeed expected to see more rain in the coming days, DR reports.

The volume is forecast to be relatively restrained, however, with a total of 15 mm expected across the week.