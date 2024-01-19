Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Advertisement

E45 motorway blocked by stranded lorries

Last night’s snow has caused traffic delays on the E45 motorway, with lorries stranded across the carriageway near both Horsens and Vejle in southeast Jutland.

The area of Jutland between Randers and Kolding, which includes major city Aarhus as well as Vejle and Horsens, has seen some of the worst of the road disruptions caused by this winter’ssnow.

The queue at Vejle, near junction 59 in the southbound direction, is “growing” and causing delays of about 20 minutes, broadcaster DR’s traffic service P4 tweeted at around 8:45am.

The blockage near Horsens has been removed but there were still delays in both directions as of around 8:30am.

Safety authority recommends withdrawal of inflatable bicycle helmet

The Danish Safety Technology Authority (Sikkerhedsstyrelsen) has asked stores to remove the Hövding-3 inflatable bicycle helmet from their shelves due to safety concerns.

The helmets, which resemble outsize collars around the wearer’s neck, are activated by powerful movements, inflating to form large inflatable bags around the head, thereby protecting against potential falls.

Their removal from the market has been recommended by the Danish authority after Sweden’s consumer authority, Forbrugerstyrelsen, in December banned sale of the product.

“We would also like to make consumers aware that the instructions for use for the Hövding helmet state that if you hit your head before the Hövding has reacted and is fully inflated, the Hövding does not provide the necessary protection,” the authority told news wire Ritzau.

The Danish safety agency said this could occur in situations where objects fall directly on to the cyclist's head, where the cyclist rides into something or if the cyclist collides with a vehicle.

While the agency only recommends withdrawing the product from sale for now, it is considering further measures.

Copenhagen Police set up stop-and-search zones after shooting

Police in Copenhagen have linked a fatal shooting to a conflict between organised crime gangs and implemented stop-and-search zones or visitationszoner, the police said in a statement.

A 22-year-old was killed last week in a shooting in the Frederiksberg district. He was found in a car on the Worsaaesvej street. Police have now found a connection to a gang conflict.

“There have been several recent incidents in the Copenhagen Police District which police believe to be rooted in the conflict,” police said in the statement.

One of the visitation zones will be in the Nørrebro and Frederiksberg neighbourhoods, another in the southern Amagerbro area and a third in outlying suburbs Brønshøj and Husum.

When a stop-and-search zone is in effect, police can search people and cars in the zone without specific cause.

Denmark to get own version of 'The Crown' about Queen Margrethe

The life of Denmark's ex-sovereign Queen Margrethe II, who abdicated on Sunday in favour of her son King Frederik, will be chronicled in a new television series, project organisers said Thursday.

The series will document "an important story that concerns all Danes, told from the point of view of the Danish royal family and centred on Margrethe," TV2 producer Pernille Bech Christensen said in a statement.

Like the hugely-successful Netflix show "The Crown" about the British monarchy, the Danish series will cover changes in the royal family and Danish society. Filming is due to start in 2025.