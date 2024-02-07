More snow on the way to Denmark: Here’s where it will fall

Advertisement

Northern parts of Jutland have already seen snow this week as a new front of precipitation moves across Denmark, bringing heavy rain in other areas.

While the snow has so far been restricted to the northern part of Jutland, the icy weather will continue throughout the rest of the week.

During Wednesday morning, precipitation continued to move towards the southeast, increasing the likelihood of snow in East Jutland and east of the Great Belt strait.

Because of temperature differences, this is more likely to take the form of sleet and sludge the further south you are in Denmark. Up to two centimeters is possible in the north and northeast, according to broadcaster DR’s weather update.

During Wednesday afternoon, localised snow showers could occur in the east of Denmark, but sunshine and temperatures up to 4 degrees Celsius are generally forecast.

As evening approaches, however, falling temperatures increase the chance of snow as a new low pressure front approaches the country from the west. This will initially bring snow to north and northwest Jutland, moving across larger parts of Jutland and then further east during the night.

Forecasts suggest 2-5 centimetres of snow in Jutland on Wednesday night, with less in the south and east of the country as the front passes.

This weather could result in icy, hazardous roads across the country on Thursday.

The colder air now making its way towards Denmark will continue to give wintry weather until the weekend. Isolated snowfall is possible on Thursday while the temperature could drop to -5 Celsius on Thursday night.

More snow is possible on Friday with another round of precipitation predicted, potentially with winds and subsequent snowdrifts.

Friday’s forecast is more uncertain, but the south of the country has the highest chance of being snowed on again as we reach the end of the week.