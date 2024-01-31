Danish roads plagued by potholes after winter weather

Advertisement

Repeated extreme weather events, heavy snow and plunging temperatures this winter have made for some bumpy journeys on Danish roads.

A combination of ice and salt has damaged roads with authorities in several parts of the country issuing advice to motorists, as reported by broadcaster TV2.

On its Facebook page, Copenhagen Municipality wrote on January 26th that “the frosty weather of recent weeks has left its mark on the city’s asphalt”.

“When it is wet and subsequently freezes, holes are ‘blown’ in the surface, which show up when the snow and ice melt,” it explained.

According to the post, asphalt is currently in short supply in the capital, where it is sourced from two factories in outlying town Køge, which were closed at the time.

READ ALSO: What climate science says about this year's cold, snowy winter in the Nordics

In any case, it may be a while before repairs can be made because asphalt sets poorly in wet weather, the municipality continued.

Road users were advised to take the conditions into account and a link was provided where damaged roads in Copenhagen can be registered.

Advertisement

Other areas of Denmark have experienced similar issues. TV2 also reports busy auto repair workshops on Funen as a result of cars being damaged by potholes.

In Jutland, the E45 motorway – which runs through the region of Denmark which received the most severe blizzards in January – now also has noticeable damage to road lanes.

Potholed roads are also observable on local roads in the East and Southeast Jutland regions.

Local roads are most likely to see persistent potholes, according to a consultant from motorists’ association FDM who spoke to TV2.

“On national roads [repair works] are keeping up relatively well. You can probably find a hole or two on national roads, but it’s municipal roads where there absolutely will be a backlog,” FDM senior consultant Dennis Lange said.