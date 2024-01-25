Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Advertisement

Rail delays nationwide due to broken cable near Odense

There are significant disruptions to rail services all over Denmark this morning, caused by a broken cable between Nyborg and Odense, operator DSB states on its website.

The problem means few trains and slower services between the two cities, and their central location in Funen means there is a knock-on effect for intercity services across Denmark.

Esbjerg-Copenhagen, Aarhus-Copenhagen Airport, Odense-Slagelse and Nyborg-Odense are the services DSB says will experience delays as trains are forced to use a single track lane.

Infrastructure operator Banedanmark is “working to have the cable repaired and reinstalled, but expects this to take around a day,” DSB said late Wednesday night.

Vocabulary: ledning – cable/wire

Maersk says two vessels turned back from Red Sea after 'explosions'

Danish shipping giant Maersk said Wednesday that two ships belonging to a US subsidiary heading towards the Red Sea had turned back after explosions nearby in a zone where there have been attacks by Huthi rebels.

The Maersk Detroit and the Maersk Chesapeake were transiting the Bab al-Mandeb strait with a US Navy escort when they heard explosions, the company said according to reports by news wire AFP.

"En route, both ships reported seeing explosions close by and the US Navy accompaniment also intercepted multiple projectiles," Maersk said in a statement.

"The crew, ship, and cargo are safe and unharmed. The US Navy has turned both ships around and is escorting them back to the Gulf of Aden," it added.

Vocabulary: til søs – at sea

Companies expected food prices to fall in coming months

Over half of companies which sell food and drink products in Denmark say they expect prices to fall in the coming months.

Survey results from Statistics Denmark show that 55 percent of companies in the sector expect prices to drop. That is four percentage points more than the previous survey in December.

Some 42 percent did not expect prices to change, and 3 percent predict an increase.

“Food prices have fallen by five percent since last summer, and this is very much welcome for Danes with under-strain budgets,” senior economist Brian Friis Helmer of Arbejdernes Landsbank told news wire Ritzau.

Lower costs for companies can be credited for falling prices at the consumer end, he said.

Vocabulary: kærkomment – welcome/gratefully received

Government confirms deal to recruit 1,000 health staff from abroad

A deal between the government and a majority in parliament will allow more people from abroad to be granted permits to work in the country’s social health sector as care workers or sosu-hjælpere in Danish.

Specifically, it allows for a broadening of the positive list scheme, through which work permits are granted to people with qualifications in desired professions.

Government calculations estimate a likely shortage of 15,000 workers in the social care sector by 2035.

A quota set by the agreement will allow 1,000 of these to be filled by foreign staff by giving them access to work permits through the positive list.