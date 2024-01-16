How much snow will fall in Denmark this week?

Advertisement

This week has already seen snow fall in Denmark and more is expected, particularly in the northern half of Jutland, on Tuesday night according to DMI, which issued a snow drift alert via its website.

Between 5 and 15 centimetres of snow are forecast, the agency said.

That is a significantly smaller amount than during the blizzards at the beginning of this month, which saw as much as 50cm fall in some parts of East Jutland.

However, snow in North Jutland on Tuesday night combined with increasing wind strength could cause drifts in some places.

The wind real reach gale force with gusts approaching storm force in some instances, according to DMI’s forecast.

The snow drift alert applies to the municipalities of Holstebro, Viborg, Favrskov and Djursland and the rest of Jutland north of here. It is in place from 2am to 8am on Wednesday.

“The wind will be strong to gale force, so there is a high risk of snow drifts which could disturb the morning traffic on Wednesday and probably well into the day as well,” DR’s meteorologist Thomas Kaa Mørk said via the broadcaster’s website.

A snow drift is defined as 10cm of loose snow combined with winds over 10 metres per second. This combination of conditions allows the drifts to be formed.

There is no blizzard alert on this occasion, in contrast to the early January weather. A blizzard is defined as over 10 centimetres of snowfall in 6 hours.

Southeastern parts of Denmark will see snow later on Wednesday, DMI forecasts, but that weather is expected to clear by the evening. No alerts are in place for areas of the country outside of northern Jutland.

Thursday will be mostly dry with isolated snow, but Friday will bring more widespread snow.

By Saturday, a warmer front will arrive from the southwest, signalling milder temperatures and the end of the snow for now.