Which Danish sectors have the shortest times for finding a job?

Denmark’s statistics agency has released a report on which job types have the shortest lag times for finding work after completing an erhvervsuddannelse or vocational qualification.

This type of study, as opposed to being a theoretical or academic university degree, is based on training for a specific vocation and always involves a combination of class lessons and practical experience and training at workplaces.

Among qualifications of this type, the sector with the highest proportion of employed recent graduates is transport and logistics, with 86 percent in 2019, Statistics Denmark said in a press release.

In general, people with vocational qualifications find a job more quickly than those with longer-form studies such as degrees, the agency said.

Some 86 percent of people who became certified crane drivers, truck drivers, roadside mechanics, ambulance drivers or other types of transport professional in 2019 were in a a job within nine months of finishing their studies.

In second place was car, bicycle and ship mechanics with 81 percent. Thirds was electricians, also on 81 percent.

Professionals in construction, followed by agriculture and nature, filled out the top five, with health, social and childcare professionals in sixth place.

Graphical and media production technicians were the lowest ranked category at under 60 percent.

"When it comes to employment for recent graduates, the various vocational courses have a generally high level compared to the various types of higher education", Asger Bromose, an official with Statistics Denmark, said in the press release.

Of everyone who completed vocational training in 2019, an average of 74 per cent was in employment nine months later. This is higher than for higher education of all types, where the proportions range between 48 and 69 percent depending on degree type, according to Statistics Denmark.