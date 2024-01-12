EXPLAINED: What do you need to be able to start a job Denmark?

READ ALSO:

Your tax card (skattekort) is a digital piece of information telling your employer your tax rate.The actual tax rate depends on how much you earn a year and how many deductions you can get. The Danish tax authority Skat keeps this information in its database and sends your tax card directly to your employer, who will deduct your tax and transfer it directly to the Tax Agency and then pay you your salary.

You can apply for your tax card a month before your employment starts, through the Skat website, which has instructions in English. Once registered, you can find your digital tax card at the top of your preliminary income assessment (forskudsopgørelsen).

If you don't register a tax card, you will automatically be taxed at 55 percent. While taxes are high in Denmark, most employees have a lower tax rate than this.

If you forget to do it before you get paid, all is not lost, as you just need to get a tax card set up to get back on track, and then your taxes can be reconciled in the following tax year. You can also speak to your company’s payroll department to see if they can do anything to get the money back to you sooner.