Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Icy roads still causing traffic problems in East Jutland

Temperatures well under zero are resulting in ice and crushed snow persisting on road surfaces and making them hazardous, making them hazardous.

The conditions are causing congestion in some roads in East Jutland, broadcaster DR’s P4 Trafik service reports.

The northbound section between the Aarhus South and Hørning junctions on the E45 motorway is particularly affected and a number of accidents on smaller roads have also disrupted traffic.

“Leave home in good time so you can drive calmly and carefully,” the Danish Roads Directorate urges.

Vocabulary: isglat – slippery due to ice

MobilePay to introduce safety features to guard against harassment

Payment app MobilePay is to introduce a blocking function so that users can stop unwanted persons from contacting them using the platform.

The safety update of the app will go live in March, operator Vipps MobilePay announced.

“It will make it possible to immediately close down stalking and threats which come through uninvited as comments on payments within the app,” the company said.

Users of MobilePay have long sought a blocking function, news wire Ritzau reports.

Vocabulary: uønsket – unwanted

King Frederik to speak from Christiansborg balcony shortly after succession

Crown Prince Frederik – who will become King on Sunday when Queen Margrethe abdicates – will speak from the balcony at Christiansborg after the succession is sealed by the queen’s signing of abdication papers.

An official programme for the day, released by the palace last night, outlines the plan for the historic changeover.

The king will step on to the balcony at 3pm on Sunday, after which Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will proclaim that the throne has changed hands. The prime minister’s pronouncement is a customary feature of Danish successions when a monarch dies.

The Crown Prince Couple will be driven from royal residence Amalienborg to Christiansborg earlier on Sunday, while Queen Margrethe will travel by carriage, the palace said.

Vocabulary: tronskifte – [royal] succession

70 homeowners report flood damage to national agency

Some 70 homeowners have reported flooding at their property to the Danish Nature Hazards Council (Naturskaderådet) after last week’s heavy snow and rain, the agency told Ritzau.

The damages were reported to the Nature Hazards Council under the so-called “flood scheme” (oversvømmelsesordning).

They relate to flooding from lakes and streams that have overflowed their banks due to the heavy rainfall, and where water has subsequently breached and caused damage to buildings.

Homeowners can receive compensation under the scheme if their homes are damaged by intruding water from lakes or rivers, and if it is a so-called “20-year event”, meaning a weather event statistically expected once every 20 years.

READ ALSO: Denmark’s January storms could be fourth extreme weather event in three months

Vocabulary: ordning – scheme