Central Copenhagen square to close for several days ahead of royal succession

Advertisement

The closure of Kongens Nytorv will in part allow a joint broadcast by national television stations DR and TV2, with the usual competitors coming together to present a live show in honour of the outgoing queen.

Streets adjoining Kongens Nytorv will be closed to traffic from Friday January 12th when the show is broadcast, Copenhagen Municipality said in a statement.

The square itself will be partially closed as early as Tuesday, when the northbound lanes passing the Royal Danish Theatre and entrance to Nyhavn will be closed to vehicles.

Cyclists and pedestrians will still be able to use the closed section of the square.

“This will be a large television broadcast and the organisers expect a lot of people to come. Some traffic disruptions are unavoidable, primarily for cars,” Copenhagen Municipality head of department Mikkel Halbye Mindegaard said in the statement.

Advertisement

Most of the road closures will be removes immediately after the end of the broadcast on Friday, but a large stage set up in front of the theatre will stay in place until Saturday, when cars will again be able to pass.

Popular talent show X Factor has been rescheduled by TV2 to 9pm on Friday from its normal, earlier slot, to make way for the live broadcast.