Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

DMI issues warning about icy roads

Wednesday's weather began with clear skies and sunshine across many regions of the country, offering a pleasant start to the day.

However, the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) has issued a warning about slippery roads in several areas throughout the morning.

The sunny weather won't stick around for long. A weather front is looming over the North Sea, which is expected to bring changes to the weather.

As the day progresses, clouds will start to dominate the skies, moving in from the southwest. By the end of the day, the southwestern part of the country may experience rain, sleet, or a mix of wintry precipitation.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the range of one to five degrees Celsius, making it a chilly day ahead.

Experts offer tips for navigating the 2024 housing market

As the New Year draws closer, the Danish housing market is bracing for changes, driven by the new changes to the housing tax and uncertainty surrounding interest rates.

READ MORE: What do homeowners need to know about new Danish property tax rules?

Experts have weighed in with advice for those considering buying or selling a flat in 2024.

Curt Liliegreen, director of the Knowledge Centre for Housing Economics, told DR that sellers should be prepared to adjust their expectations regarding sale prices. Post-New Year, selling a home may become more challenging, and lowering the price by around five percent, or even more in cities like Copenhagen and Aarhus, may be necessary.

With the recent high demand in the housing market, potential buyers are advised to remain patient. Liliegreen emphasised the importance of not rushing into a purchase, as a price drop is anticipated.

Experts also cautioned against basing buying or selling decisions on anticipated interest rate changes.

In 2024, a new housing tax will come into effect. Housing economist Mikkel Høegh from Jyske Bank advised prospective buyers to allocate additional funds for this tax, especially in larger cities.

Changes on the horizon for fireworks enthusiasts

December 27th, 2023, marks what may be the last time enthusiasts can light up the skies with fireworks this early in the year.

The Danish government is considering a shift, wanting to limit legal fireworks use to only December 31st and January 1st, making it effective starting from New Year 2024-2025.

This proposal aligns with the concerns of various groups, including veterans and pet owners, who oppose the prolonged period of fireworks noise.

A majority in the Folketing, Denmark's parliament, supports the government's plan to shorten the firing period by four days, reflecting the changing sentiment.

However, not everyone agrees with this approach, and fireworks store are voicing their discontent, as reported by DR. Business Minister Morten Bødskov recently emphasised the importance of finding the right balance.

"While the New Year should be a celebration, it's essential to consider the concerns of those affected by fireworks noise, including veterans and pets," Bødskov said.

New project explores local co-ownership of renewable energy

In a bid to make renewable energy more appealing and accessible to smaller local communities, the Danish Energy Agency has granted Energisparre 746,000 kroner to investigate innovative approaches.

The project aims to harness local support by allowing residents to benefit directly from the energy produced, thus retaining its value within the community.

By exploring the feasibility of smaller-scale facilities with local ownership, the initiative seeks to mitigate the resistance often faced when attempting to install solar cells and wind turbines in local neighbourhoods.