Denmark to cut number of days for fireworks displays

The government wants to allow fireworks on only two days of the year, December 31st and January 1st.

The plan is included in the legislative programme for next year, newspaper Politiken reports.

It would take effect from the 2024-25 New Year.

Under current rules, it is permitted to purchase fireworks after December 15th and they can be used between December 27th and January 1st.

READ ALSO: What are the rules for purchasing and setting off fireworks in Denmark?

While this period is set to be shortened, penalties for breaching the rules will be increased.

The change is being made out of consideration for animals and people who can be negatively affected by fireworks, such as military veterans, business minister Morten Bøskov told Politiken.

“New Year is a celebration for many but also a day when a lot ofpeople are affected by the fireworks,” he said.

“This is about us celebrating New Year but also remembering that for some people, loud bangs are not the best experience,” the minister said.

Discussion on restricting use of fireworks is not new. A petition in 2020 reached the minimum 50,000 signatures needed for it to be debated in parliament, but didn’t result in a bill to change the law.