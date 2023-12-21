IN PICS: Denmark braces for the arrival of Storm Pia

Advertisement

Set to make landfall on Thursday afternoon, Storm Pia threatens to unleash widespread flooding in its wake.

The most vulnerable areas include the northern coast of Funen, the northern coast of Zealand, and the northern part of the Øresund, with particular focus on the Odense Å, Isefjord, and Roskilde Fjord regions.

As The Local continues to track the storm's progress, you can join us for an on-the-ground look at how Denmark is coping with Storm Pia.

Storm Pia coverage - in photos:

By lunchtime on Thursday the winds were getting stronger on the northwest coast of Jutland, Here you can see people contending with strong winds at Vorupør in the refion.

The DMI has issued a hurricane-force gust warning for the Hanstholm area and the west coast.

Photo by: Claus Bjørn Larsen / Ritzau Scanpix

By lunchtime on Thursday, the winds were even getting stronger in Copenhagen. Here you can see people wrestling with umbrellas on the Nyhavn waterfront.

Photo by: Thomas Traasdahl / Ritzau Scanpix

Preparations have been afoot since Tuesday and were still continuing on Thursday morning. Here you can a water-filled barrier being laid around the Viking Ship Museum in Roskilde.

Photo by: Claus Bech / Ritzau Scanpix

Advertisement Danish Emergency Management Agency workers were on-site at the Crown Prince Frederik's Bridge which crosses the Roskilde Fjord near Frederikssund. The bridge has been closed because it is at risk of being sunk beneath the rising waters on Friday.