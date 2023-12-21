Advertisement

Weather For Members

IN PICS: Denmark braces for the arrival of Storm Pia

Robin-Ivan Capar
Robin-Ivan Capar - [email protected]
Published: 21 Dec, 2023 CET. Updated: Thu 21 Dec 2023 14:52 CET
IN PICS: Denmark braces for the arrival of Storm Pia
As The Local continues to track the storm's progress, you can join us for an on-the-ground look at how Denmark is coping with Storm Pia. Photo by: Keld Navntoft / Ritzau - Scanpix

As Denmark braces itself for the impending impact of Storm Pia, the country's state forecaster, DMI, has sounded the alarm by elevating it to the highest "very dangerous weather" category.

Advertisement

Set to make landfall on Thursday afternoon, Storm Pia threatens to unleash widespread flooding in its wake.

The most vulnerable areas include the northern coast of Funen, the northern coast of Zealand, and the northern part of the Øresund, with particular focus on the Odense Å, Isefjord, and Roskilde Fjord regions.

As The Local continues to track the storm's progress, you can join us for an on-the-ground look at how Denmark is coping with Storm Pia.

READ MORE:

Storm Pia coverage - in photos:

By lunchtime on Thursday the winds were getting stronger on the northwest coast of Jutland, Here you can see people contending with strong winds at Vorupør in the refion. 
 
The DMI has issued a hurricane-force gust warning for the Hanstholm area and the west coast.

Hanstholm

Photo by: Claus Bjørn Larsen / Ritzau Scanpix
 
By lunchtime on Thursday, the winds were even getting stronger in Copenhagen. Here you can see people wrestling with umbrellas on the Nyhavn waterfront. 
 
Nyhavn wind
Photo by: Thomas Traasdahl / Ritzau Scanpix

Preparations have been afoot since Tuesday and were still continuing on Thursday morning. Here you can a water-filled barrier being laid around the Viking Ship Museum in Roskilde. 

Viking Ship Museum

Photo by: Claus Bech / Ritzau Scanpix
 
Danish Emergency Management Agency workers were on-site at the Crown Prince Frederik's Bridge which crosses the Roskilde Fjord near Frederikssund. The bridge has been closed because it is at risk of being sunk beneath the rising waters on Friday.  

Advertisement

 
Kronprins Frederiks Bro
Photo: Keld Navntoft / Ritzau - Scanpix

More

#Weather

#storms

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also