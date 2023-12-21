How will Storm Pia affect travel in, to and from Denmark?

Advertisement

Roads and bridges:

The Danish Roads Directorate warned in a press release on Thursday morning that the storm could have a big impact on road traffic, advising travellers to check the travel situation on Trafikinfo.dk before setting off, and to check this website and also listen to the P4 Trafik radio station to keep informed during their journey.

"In general, the wind will be strongest around coastal areas, and elevated water levels are expected in several places. The rough weather could mean major changes to your route, especially if you are going by ferry or driving over bridges."

It said that the risk of objects strewn on roads made it doubly important to keep a good distance from the driver in front.

People driving with a roof box full of Christmas presents should be aware that this will make their vehicle more sensitive to wind, making it important to slow down on corners and be extra careful when crossing bridges.

The Great Belt Bridge between the island of Funen and Jutland will be closed to all car traffic if the average wind speed goes above 25 m/s. According to TV2, this is most likely to happen between 10pm and midnight on Thursday. Sund & Bælt, which operates the bridge is warning of potential closures between 8pm on Thursday and 2am on Friday and again between 6am and 2pm on Friday.

The bridge will be closed to trailers under 750kg if the wind speed rises above 10 m/s, which is expected to happen between Thursday morning and late Saturday afternoon.

Crown Prince Frederiks Bro in Frederikssund has already been closed, as the emergency services expected water to cover the road.

Trains

Demark's track operator, Banedanmark, said in a press release issued on Wednesday, that trains on several routes would be cancelled on December 21st and 22nd due to the storm.

All trains will be suspended between 3pm on the 21st and 4.30am on the 22nd between Esbjerg and Lunderskov, and between Skjern and Tønder, Holstebro, Struer, Herning, and Thisted.

All trains will be suspended between 7pm and 4.30am between Holbæk and Kalundborg, and Tinglev and Sønderborg.

Traffic will be reduced to an hourly service from 9pm between Odense and Svendborg, Aarhus and Aalborg, Aalborg and Hjørring, Vojens and Padborg, Herning and Aarhus, Skjern and Aarhus, Vejle and Herning, Fredericia and Lunderskov, Næstved and Nykøbing Falster, and between Roskilde and Holbæk.

Between Nivå and Helsingør, services will run only every 30 minutes from 7pm on Thursday.

Ferries

The 5.45pm and 7pm ferries between Aarhus in Jutland and Sjællands Ode on Zealand are both cancelled on Thursday, as is the 6.40pm ferry from Sjællands Ode to Aarhus, the Molslinjen ferry company announced on Wednesday evening. .

Fast ferries between Aarhus and Odden are also likely to be affected on Friday, the company said.

The fast ferry between Rønne on the island of Bornholm and Ystad in Sweden will only make a single trip on Thursday morning, after which it will be replaced by conventional ferries better able to handle the weather.

All departures between Kalundborg and Samsø are being cancelled on Friday, with some ferries on Thursday also rescheduled, Molslinjen said.

Ferries between Spodsbjerg and Tårs on Langeland are expected to face cancellations on Friday.

The 10am and 12pm ferries between Fynshav off Jutland and Bøjden in Funen are being cancelled as are the 9am, 11am and 1pm departures from Bøjden, the Alslinjen company said on its website.

Flights

Copenhagen Airport on Thursday warned that flights risked being delayed on Thursday night and possibly also on Friday.

"Due to the weather conditions today, there is a risk of delays and cancellations, especially tonight. We encourage all passengers to arrive at the airport as usual," the airport said in a message posted on its website.

The Scandinavian airline SAS has already cancelled its 11.45am and 5pm flights from Copenhagen to Stavanger, its 12.45pm flight to Östersund in Sweden, and its 3.25pm and 5pm flights to Amsterdam,

KLM has cancelled its 2.10pm and 5.25pm flights between Copenhagen and Amsterdam on Thursday and its 6am flight to Amsterdam on Friday morning.

In the UK, which was hit by Storm Pia on Wednesday night, British Airways has grounded two dozen domestic and European flights to and from London Heathrow, with cancellations also made to flights from Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.