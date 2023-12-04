New pay deal agreed for Danish public sector workers
A new tripartite agreement has been sealed between the government and labour organisations, paving the way for payrises in a number of sectors.
Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen is scheduled to formally present the agreement on Monday after the government agreed terms with trade union and employer organisations.
Representatives from the trade union confederations FH (Fagbevægelsens Hovedorganisation) and Akademikerne, and from public sector employers including the national organisations for municipalities, KL (Kommunernes Landsforening) and for regional health authorities (Danske Regioner), will join Wammen in presenting the deal.
Nurses, preschool carers, prison officers, and social care staff are among groups who will get pay rises. Some three billion kroner, to be spent on wages until 2030, has been budgeted for the agreement.
The government said that it wants to prioritise people who work full time and with irregular shift patterns for better compensation, thereby giving an incentive for others to take jobs of this profile.
Some 200,000 people within the chosen groups could benefit by up to 2,500 kroner per month before tax.
The exact details of the payrises and their recipients will be ironed out in future collective bargaining agreements, according to broadcaster DR.
Government involvement in setting pay is unusual in Denmark, which normally relies on its “Danish labour model” through which collective bargaining agreements are negotiated between employer organisations and trade unions. Around 70 percent of the workforce in Denmark has trade union membership.
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has previously said wages could be used as a resource to attract more labour to sectors where there are staff shortages.
