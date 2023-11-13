Danish justice minister asks for police report over antisemitism concerns

Advertisement

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has previously asked Justice Minster Peter Hummelgaard for the information, which has now been requested from police, news wire Ritzau reports.

“I have asked the police and prosecution authorities to prepare an outline of cases in which authorities have responded to possible offences related to incitement and support of terror,” he said in a written comment.

The government is said to be concerned over statements by members of the public related to the war between Israel and Hamas. The conflict began after a terror attack and incursion into Israel by militant organisation Hamas on October 7th, in which around 1,200 Israelis lost their lives. Israel has subsequently conducted massive bombardment of the Gaza strip, resulting in devastating civilian casualties on the Palestinian side. The health ministry in Gaza has said that over 10,000 Palestinians, including more than 4,400 children, have been killed.

Frederiksen wants to know if the police and authorities in Denmark can intervene in cases where terror appears to be condoned or encourage, according to Ritzau.

At least one person has been charged for expressing support for the Hamas attack on Israel, according to information provided to the news wire by the National Police.

Advertisement

Eight reports have been filed with police of support being expressed for the attack.

“The safety of Danish jews and the fight against antisemitism is the highest priority for me and the government. Danish jews must be able to go about feeling safe and to live in peace,” Hummelgaard said.

Several demonstrations calling for an end to civilian deaths and ceasefire in Gaza have taken police during the last month. A small number of individuals at demonstrations are reported to have expressed sympathy for Hamas.

READ ALSO: Thousands attend Copenhagen demonstration in support of Palestinian civilians

Islamist organisation Hizb ut-Tahrir demonstrated in Copenhagen on Friday, meanwhile. At that demonstration, protestors called for “jihad” in occupied parts of Palestine according to reports.

Hummelgaard said he was concerned about the protests of the latter type.

“It’s very disturbing when someone goes out onto the streets and calls for jihad. In general I think Hizb ut-Tahrir is an association we should all reject,” he said.

The minister said he has previously asked the police to “intensify” its focus on expression of support for terror, which may be in breach of Danish hate speech laws.