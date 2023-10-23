Thousands attend Copenhagen demonstration in support of Palestinian civilians

Advertisement

The demonstration, reported by national and local media including TV2 Kosmopol, was in support of civilians in the Gaza Strip in particular.

It was the largest demonstration of its kind in Denmark since war broke out between Israel and militant group Hamas earlier this month after an incursion and terror attack by Hamas on Israeli territory, targeting civilians and taking hostages. Israel has since bombarded parts of Gaza with heavy Palestinian civilian losses.

Police estimated that “several thousand” attended the demonstration at Christiansborg, the seat of the Danish parliament in Copenhagen, where it concluded after setting out from the Red Square park in the neighbourhood of Nørrebro.

According to the event’s Facebook page, its aim was to show solidarity with civilians in Palestine as well as to mark opposition to occupation of Palestinian territories by Israel.

A participant in the demonstration, who gave his name as Mohammed, told TV2 Kosmopol that protestors wanted “to show Palestinians they are not alone” and to “put pressure on our government to respond to international conflicts with the same standards – not double standards. Our government must condemn Israel’s brutality,” he said.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has made unequivocal statements in support of Israel since the conflict began on October 7th, calling the attack by Hamas a “completely unforgivable attack on civilians”.

“Israel has the right to defend itself and that will mean some casualties”, she told TV2 shortly after the Hamas attack.

In a lengthy post on Instagram and Facebook on Sunday night, Frederiksen repeated her support for Israel’s right to defend itself but said she rejected “anyone who happens to cheer for the gruesome things happening to the Palestinians”.

“I’m deeply affected by the many children in particular who have been affected. Israel must protect civilians according to international humanitarian law and we are sending more money from Denmark for humanitarian help”, she said.

READ ALSO: Denmark to send humanitarian aid to Gaza and West Bank

In the social media post, the PM also said she was “disgusted” by support for Hamas in Palestine as well as in Denmark and elsewhere in Europe, describing the group as “one of the world’s worst terror organisations”.

“Hamas is a part of everything that is opposite of what we stand for. Denmark is a peaceful and tolerant country,” she wrote, while also stressing the distinction between “normal Palestinians and Hamas”.

Copenhagen Police told TV2 Kosmopol on Sunday afternoon that the demonstration had been legally registered, the relevant roads had been closed to traffic and that “so far everything has gone calmly and peacefully”.

The crown left Christiansborg Square after the demonstration ended around 6pm.