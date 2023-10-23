Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Advertisement

Police on lookout for speeding motorists this week

The majority of Denmark’s police districts will intensify their focus on speeding throughout this week, the National Police (Rigspolitiet) said in a statement.

“Excessive speed is a contributing factor in 4 out of 10 fatal road traffic accidents”, the police statement said.

No specific details are given in the press release as to the nature of the additional checks on speed police will put in place this week, but the public is given the opportunity to email police to request local speed checks if they are concerned about speeding in their local area.

Vocabulary: hastighed – speed

Denmark counts the cost after storm batters and floods coastal areas

Insurance companies have been flooded with claims in relation damage caused by the storm and storm surges that hit the country on Friday and Saturday. Authorities were still trying to pump away vast quantities of water after winds subsided.

Across Denmark, more than 1,000 insurance claims and damage reports have been filed in relation to damage caused by the storm, according to news wire AFP.

As the storm made landfall in Scandinavia, it triggered a sharp rise in water levels in towns in southern Denmark, flooding the first floor of homes which were left without power for several hours.

Water levels in several Danish towns exceeded their normal height by more than two metres (seven feet), levels normally only reached once every hundred years, according to Denmark's DMI weather service.

Vocabulary: forsikring – insurance

PM Frederiksen slams Hamas supporters and ’those who cheer the gruesome things happening to Palestinians’

In a lengthy post on Instagram and Facebook on Sunday night, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said she was “disgusted” by support for Hamas in Palestine as well as in Denmark and elsewhere in Europe.

“Hamas is a part of everything that is opposite of what we stand for. Denmark is a peaceful and tolerant country. And it is unreasonable that the security situation in Denmark is worsened by what is happening in the Middle East,” she wrote. It is unclear whether the security comment refers to anything specific.

A number of pro-Palestinian demonstrations have taken place in Denmark since the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas, most recently in Copenhagen on Sunday.

Frederiksen also said she rejected “anyone who happens to cheer for the gruesome things happening to the Palestinians”.

“I’m deeply affected by the many children in particular who have been affected. Israel must protect civilians according to international humanitarian law and we are sending more money from Denmark for humanitarian help”, she said.

Vocabulary: grusomheder – gruesome things

Wet and grey weather this week

This week is unlikely to see conditions as severe as the storm just passed but there is likely to be a lot of rain and cloud, DMI forecasts.

“In the southern part of the country there could be a bit of sun for some periods, while the north will be more cloudy. Showers are possible across the country,” meteorologist Mette Zhang told news wire Ritzau.

More pronounced rain will begin tonight and is likely to persist throughout the week, she said.

“The overall picture is grey and very wet at times. It could also be very windy at times. What we can call typical autumn weather, Zhang said.

Vocabulary: vådt – wet