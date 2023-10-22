Denmark counts the cost after Storm Babet ravaging

Advertisement

Across Denmark, more than 1,000 insurance claims and damage reports have been filed in relation to damage caused by Storm Babet.

As the storm made landfall in Scandinavia, it triggered a sharp rise in water levels in towns in southern Denmark, flooding the first floor of homes which were left without power for several hours.

Water levels in several Danish towns exceeded their normal height by more than two metres (seven feet), levels normally only reached once every hundred years, according to Denmark's DMI weather service.

Fishing boats were left stranded or about to sink in the port town of Rodvig, according to photos from Danish media.

"We see examples of sewage rising in houses as a result of overflowing sewers, as well as damage to cars standing in water and boats that have become detached, flooded or otherwise been damaged by the violent gusts of wind and water," said Charlotte Dietzer, a claims manager with insurance company Tryg.

Most claims related to storm surges (flooding caused by acute sea-level rises) should be submitted to the state-backed Natural Damage Council (Naturskaderådet) rather than private insurers.

The Natural Damage Council has approximately DKK 1.1 billion to cover claims, said Poul Jensen, chief consultant at the Natural Damage Council, to TV 2 on Saturday evening. Government officials have since confirmed that extra funds will be made available if necessary, but that this probably won't be required.

Emergency services remained hard at work on Sunday - particularly across Jutland and Zealand. In total some 170 people were deployed by 8am.

""Our main focus is to get the water pumped away, but at the same time we are also in the process of packing down our dams. It's an extensive task," said Martin Vang Nielsen of the Danish Emergency Management Agency.