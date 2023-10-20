Danish Medicines Agency declares Covid-19 vaccine batch fit for use

Advertisement

The agency said earlier this week that it had paused use of the batch in cooperation with manufacturer Pfizer after some vaccination centres observed bubbles in the vaccine after drawing it into the syringe prior to administering.

“The conclusion of Pfizer’s investigation is that the formation of small bubbles in the vaccine after drawing into the syringe is a phenomenon which can occur after the vaccine is exposed to pressure or temperature,” the Medicines Agency said in a statement.

This has no effect on quality, effectiveness or safety, it said.

The batch has been declared suitable for immediate use.

People over the age of 65 and those in risk groups for serious illness have been offered booster vaccines against both Covid-19 and influenza since the beginning of October.

Vaccinations can be given at pharmacies and regional vaccination centres and will remain available until January 15th next year.