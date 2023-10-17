Danish Medicines Agency shelves batch of Covid-19 vaccines
The Danish Medicines Agency has placed a specific batch of Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech on hold after bubbles were observed when the vaccine was drawn into syringes.
Some vaccination centres observed bubbles in the vaccine after drawing it into the syringe prior to administering, the medicines agency said in a statement on Tuesday.
Some 57,000 doses have already been given from the affected batch, with all regional health authorities having used them according to initial information.
There are currently no signs that the specific batch has any consequences on effectiveness or safety, the medicines agency said.
The issue will be further looked into in cooperation with Pfizer, it added.
READ ALSO: Denmark to offer Covid and influenza booster vaccines to over-65s
People over the age of 65 and those in risk groups for serious illness have been offered booster vaccines against both Covid-19 and influenza since the beginning of October.
Vaccinations can be given at pharmacies and regional vaccination centres and will remain available until January 15th next year.
Some people may find their appointments for vaccination are postponed because of the supply disruption.
Comments
See Also
Some vaccination centres observed bubbles in the vaccine after drawing it into the syringe prior to administering, the medicines agency said in a statement on Tuesday.
Some 57,000 doses have already been given from the affected batch, with all regional health authorities having used them according to initial information.
There are currently no signs that the specific batch has any consequences on effectiveness or safety, the medicines agency said.
The issue will be further looked into in cooperation with Pfizer, it added.
READ ALSO: Denmark to offer Covid and influenza booster vaccines to over-65s
People over the age of 65 and those in risk groups for serious illness have been offered booster vaccines against both Covid-19 and influenza since the beginning of October.
Vaccinations can be given at pharmacies and regional vaccination centres and will remain available until January 15th next year.
Some people may find their appointments for vaccination are postponed because of the supply disruption.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.