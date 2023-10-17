Danish Medicines Agency shelves batch of Covid-19 vaccines

Advertisement

Some vaccination centres observed bubbles in the vaccine after drawing it into the syringe prior to administering, the medicines agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

Some 57,000 doses have already been given from the affected batch, with all regional health authorities having used them according to initial information.

There are currently no signs that the specific batch has any consequences on effectiveness or safety, the medicines agency said.

The issue will be further looked into in cooperation with Pfizer, it added.

READ ALSO: Denmark to offer Covid and influenza booster vaccines to over-65s

Advertisement

People over the age of 65 and those in risk groups for serious illness have been offered booster vaccines against both Covid-19 and influenza since the beginning of October.

Vaccinations can be given at pharmacies and regional vaccination centres and will remain available until January 15th next year.

Some people may find their appointments for vaccination are postponed because of the supply disruption.