Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Demonstration in Odense after attack on hospital in Gaza

Around 300 people with Palestinian flags demonstrated in the centre of Denmark’s third-largest city Odense late yesterday.

That came after news broke of bombardment of a hospital in Gaza City which is reported to have cost 500 Palestinian lives. Israel has denied targeting the hospital and blamed militant organisation Islamic Jihad.

Local media in Odense reported that people began to gather at the city’s central rail station around 10pm.

“When most people were there, there were around 300,” Funen Police officer Peter Vestergaard told newspaper Fyens Stiftstidende.

Police said the demonstration was peaceful and dissipated shortly after midnight.

Vocabulary: at samle sig – to gather

Committee appointed to make recommendations to government on euthanasia

The government has announced the members of a new committee it has appointed to deliver recommendations on whether Denmark should allow euthanasia.

Last month, a majority of the country’s Ethics Council said it did not support allowing euthanasia. The new committee will “support and give nuance” to the basis of any government decision on the area, it said.

“The new committee will help give us different points of view and reach an informed basis for our work on creating a Danish model for a more dignified death in line with the traditions we have in Denmark for treatment and care of palliative patients,” Health Minister Sophie Løhde said in a statement.

The chairperson of the nine-member committee will be Kathrine Lilleør, a priest who is in favour of euthanasia, and it will also include a psychologist, social worker, doctor and professor in media law.

Recommendations will be delivered by the committee late next year.

Vocabulary: et udvalg – a committee/council

Denmark scrape past minnows San Marino in Euros qualifying

Denmark’s men’s national team is on course to qualify for next year’s Euro finals in Germany but the team was far from impressive as it avoided an almighty shock with a nervy 2-1 win in San Marino last night.

The Danes, who are second in Group H, could make sure of qualification in their next match with a win against group leaders Slovenia next month.

But they were uninspired against perennial losers San Marino, despite taking a first-half lead through Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund.

Denmark created very little and were made to pay as Alessandro Golinucci pounced to score San Marino's first goal in Euro qualifying for four years to equalise in the 61st minute.

Danish substitute Yussuf Poulsen steered a header into the far corner with 20 minutes to play to scrape the win.

San Marino have now lost 83 of their 84 Euro qualifiers -- the sole exception a goalless draw with Estonia in 2014.

Vocabulary: en svag indsats – a poor effort

Danish Medicines Agency shelves batch of Covid-19 vaccines

The Danish Medicines Agency has placed a specific batch of Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech on hold after bubbles were observed when the vaccine was drawn into syringes.

Some 57,000 doses have already been given from the affected batch, with all regional health authorities having used them according to initial information.

There are currently no signs that the specific batch has any consequences on effectiveness or safety, the medicines agency said.

The issue will be further looked into in cooperation with Pfizer, it added.

Vocabulary: karantæne – quarantine