How can I watch the 2023 Cricket World Cup in Denmark?

Advertisement

When and where is the World Cup taking place?

India is 3 hours and 30 minutes ahead of Denmark, meaning that matches start between 6am and 10.30am, Danish time.

This is the world cup in One Day International (ODI) cricket, meaning that there will be only two innings, with each inning lasting a maximum of 50 overs.

With games lasting up to nine hours, however, you should still be able to catch some of the action even on work days.

There are ten countries participating – India, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, England, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Netherlands and Australia – playing a total of 48 matches.

When do matches start?

One match will be played per day until November 12th (apart from November 4th and November 11th, where two matches will be played). The semi-finals will take place on November 15th and 16th, and the final will start at 9.30am on Sunday November 19th.

Until October 29th, almost all matches start at 10.30am Danish time, apart from two matches starting at 7am on October 21st (Netherlands vs Sri Lanka) and October 27th (Australia vs New Zealand).

From October 30th until the final on November 19th, matches will instead start at 9.30am, with a couple of exceptions – New Zealand vs Pakistan on November 4th, and Australia vs Bangladesh on November 11th, which will both start at 6am Danish time.

Advertisement

Can I watch it on Danish TV?

Unfortunately not. Cricket is not a particularly popular sport in Denmark, although there is a national cricket association, Dansk Cricket-Forbund (DCF).

This also means that none of Denmark’s usual sport streaming services, like Viaplay or TV3 Sport will be broadcasting the matches, so your best bet is to find somewhere you can stream them using a VPN.

READ ALSO: How you can watch the Rugby World Cup on TV in Denmark

With a VPN, you’re able to virtually change your location on your device, meaning you can access the matches on a foreign streaming service.

The bad news is you may need to shell out for a subscription to a foreign sports service on top of potentially paying for a VPN, and you should be aware that some of these services will actively try and block any VPN users, so it’s worth considering the risk that your stream of choice may not work before you hand over your credit card details.

Is it legal to use a VPN to stream sports broadcast abroad?

It is legal in Denmark to use a VPN to use a VPN, but not for anything that wouldn’t be permitted if you weren’t using the VPN. As such, you should bear in mind that it might violate the terms of service of the streaming service you’re using.

Advertisement

Is there anywhere I can watch it without using a VPN?

Some of our readers have recommended Indian streaming site YuppTV, which offers a Cricket World Cup package for €24.99.

Posts from cricket fans on social media seem to suggest that YuppTV’s World Cup package offers video quality of around 720p and includes adverts.

We can’t verify whether this website will work in Denmark or not, and there are some negative reviews for YuppTV on Trustpilot from people who have had login problems with the World Cup package specifically, so try it at your own risk.

What about pubs or restaurants?

The early starts for many games – as well as the fact that few Danes are interested in cricket – mean that few pubs or restaurants will be showing them, but you could try contacting your local sports bar, English pub or Irish bar to ask if they’d be willing to show part of the matches taking place within standard opening hours.

They’re more likely to do so if you have a group of friends who would be interested in watching a particular match and if there’s no other major sport fixture on that day, but it’s worth a shot.