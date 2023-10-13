How you can watch the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals on TV in Denmark

Advertisement

The Rugby World Cup finals are reaching a climax with the quarter finals set to take place in France this weekend.

The quarter-finals feature some heavyweight clashes including Ireland vs New Zealand and France vs South Africa. In the other quarter-finals England play Fiji and Wales play Argentina.

Unfortunately, the tournament isn't being broadcast on terrestrial public TV in Denmark, as rugby isn't a popular sport in the country.

Don't worry though, if you're living or travelling in Denmark during this time and want to catch the games, there's a way you can watch from your TV at home.

All four quarter-finals (and the rest of the tournament) can be watched on subscription streaming service Viaplay's sports package.

Coverage begins at 4pm on Saturday with Wales v Argentina followed by Ireland v New Zealand, with the remaining two quarter finals to be broadcast on Sunday. A link to the programme can be found here.

To watch these programmes, you'll need the "Viaplay Total" package. This comes at the cost of 449 kroner per month.

Once you have contracted this new package you will be able to watch all the Rugby World Cup games, as well as the Six Nations and Premiership.

This doesn’t mean you need to pay a subscription forever though: you can cancel your subscription any time (like at the end of the tournament) if you want to, and you will still have access until the end of the current month, which you’ll already have paid for.

It should be noted that a direct subscription with Viaplay isn’t the only way to access these channels. You can also get streaming channels through your broadband or mobile subscription packages, which can give you access to services like Viaplay. For more information, ask your provider or shop around.