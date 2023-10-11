Advertisement

Denmark and Ukraine

Denmark expects to send first F-16s to Ukraine in spring 2024

Ritzau/The Local
Ritzau/The Local - [email protected]
Published: 11 Oct, 2023 CET. Updated: Wed 11 Oct 2023 14:36 CET
Denmark expects to send first F-16s to Ukraine in spring 2024
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg make a statement at the start of Zelensky's visit to NATOs headquarters. Photo:Handout/AFP/Ritzau Scanpix

Denmark is likely to be able to deliver the first of the F-16 fighter aircraft pledged for donation to Ukraine in the spring of next year, Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Poulsen commented on the progress of the agreement to donate the aircraft prior to a meeting at Nato headquarters in Brussels.

“It is our expectation that we will be able to donate the first contribution of fighter aircraft to Ukraine in March or April,” he said.

“But a lot of work is needed to ensure the Ukrainians are capable of handling them,” he said.

Ukraine’s military must be capable of both servicing the aircraft and protecting them from Russian attacks, he noted.

Denmark earlier said that of the 19 jets it will donate to Ukraine, six would be delivered by the end of this year, eight in 2024 and five in 2025.

Advertisement

Poulsen is scheduled to meet other countries involved in the donation in Brussels. The Netherlands has pledged to donate F-16s and train pilots along with Denmark.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was also expected to attend.

READ ALSO: Danish PM Frederiksen addresses Ukraine’s parliament after F-16 pledge

More

#Denmark and Ukraine

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also