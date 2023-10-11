Denmark expects to send first F-16s to Ukraine in spring 2024

Advertisement

Poulsen commented on the progress of the agreement to donate the aircraft prior to a meeting at Nato headquarters in Brussels.

“It is our expectation that we will be able to donate the first contribution of fighter aircraft to Ukraine in March or April,” he said.

“But a lot of work is needed to ensure the Ukrainians are capable of handling them,” he said.

Ukraine’s military must be capable of both servicing the aircraft and protecting them from Russian attacks, he noted.

Denmark earlier said that of the 19 jets it will donate to Ukraine, six would be delivered by the end of this year, eight in 2024 and five in 2025.

Advertisement

Poulsen is scheduled to meet other countries involved in the donation in Brussels. The Netherlands has pledged to donate F-16s and train pilots along with Denmark.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was also expected to attend.

READ ALSO: Danish PM Frederiksen addresses Ukraine’s parliament after F-16 pledge