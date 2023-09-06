Danish PM Frederiksen addresses Ukraine’s parliament after F-16 pledge

Advertisement

Frederiksen was greeted by applause in Ukraine's parliament during a visit to Kyiv on Wednesday. The Danish PM was also involved in long conversations with Ukrainian MPs at the parliament.

The visit comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last month visited Copenhagen for the announcement of Denmark’s donation of F-16 fighter aircraft to Ukraine’s defence against the Russian invasion.

"Thank you for the F-16s," Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak wrote on social media after the prime minister announced the donation in August.

“The devastation of the war is heartbreaking,” Frederiksen said in her speech in Kyiv according to news wire Ritzau’s report.

“Families have lost their homes. Mothers have had to be parted from their sons. Words cannot describe what you have had to go through,” she said.

“You and Ukraine are still standing. The world has seen the incredible strength of the Ukrainian people,” she said.

Frederiksen was invited to speak at the parliament by Zelensky during his visit to Denmark in August. Wednesday's visit is her third to Ukraine.

Denmark has pledged an additional 300 million kroner to be spent on reconstruction and humanitarian aid among other projects aimed at helping the Ukrainian population through the coming winter.

Shortages of water, heat and electricity are likely in cities worst-hit by the fighting.

The additional 300 million are part of a 1.5 billion-kroner fund set aside for Ukraine in the draft budget for 2024.