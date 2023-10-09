Readers reveal: The songs that will help get you to Danish fluency fast

Advertisement

If you want to pick out a particular band to help you learn Danish, “almost anything by Shu-bi-dua will do,” said Peter, a reader who lived in Denmark from 1976-81, years which coincide with the group’s most successful period.

There’s more than just nostalgia to account for the choice, though. “Their songs teach not only a broad vocabulary, but give an insight into the Danes’ love of ordleg”, or wordplay, Peter explained.

Another Danish band with a lot of miles on the clock is The Minds of 99, a regular on festival lineups over the last decade.

The Minds of 99 song Under Din Sne "is awesome, it was on radio all the time when I was commuting to work. He sings slowly and I could pick up and remember most of the lyrics," said Amine, a reader from Morocco.

Simona from Italy recommends the Rasmus Seebach hit Så længe vi danser, for its "easy lyrics and clear pronunciation".

Our readers on social media also had plenty of suggestions when we asked for great songs for learning Danish.

"Our teacher at Danish language school gives us a new Danish song almost every week, printed (on) paper, highlighted (with) all new words/phrases. We sing the song while it is played on YouTube. Then we sing/recite it again without the music, with our teacher. This helps us in listening, reading and speaking," one wrote.

Recommendations included Nephew's Igen & igen &, which in translation is called "Again & Again &" -- not a bad mantra for learning a language, and it's undeniably a catchy tune.

Another posited three options: Kalder mig hjem by Burhan G, Om igen by Karl William and my own personal favourite, Ray Dee Oh's Jeg vil la’lyset brænde.

Several readers also suggested listening to children's songs and nursery rhymes as a great musical introduction to the language. That sounds like sensible advice, and there are plenty of fun songs to choose from -- some of which might be recognisable from their English counterparts.

Perhaps the most left-field recommendation was a song by an artist called Emil Kruse on Spotify.

The name of the tune, Søger Lejlighed, translates to "looking for an apartment" and could therefore be a subtle joke about Copenhagen's rental market as well as a way of picking up Danish vocab.

Do you have more/better suggestions than the above? Let us know.