TELL US: Which Danish songs helped you to learn the language?
Have any catchy Danish numbers with memorable lyrics inspired to you to read up on your grammar? We want to know the best songs for learning Danish.
Without wishing to unfairly influence this poll, my ears pricked up when I first heard the 1990 pop classic Jeg vil la’ lyset brænde by the band Ray-Dee-Oh when I was a relative newcomer to Denmark all those years ago.
Its incredibly catchy, upbeat melody made me want to listen on repeat, while the lyrics are sung clearly so, although I didn’t fully understand them at first, I could easily repeat them to ask what they meant or look them up.
Phrases like døren står på klem (the door is ajar) and finde vejen hjem (find the way home) entered my Danish vocabulary and I got a reference point for a lot of verbs and nouns I hadn’t known before.
Which Danish songs entered your subconscious when you were learning the language and how did they help you to improve your proficiency? Let us know via the survey and we’ll include the best answers in an upcoming article.
