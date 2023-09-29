Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Advertisement

Autumn weather hits Denmark after warmer period

After a long spell of atypical warm late September weather, the autumn is set to arrive just ahead of October, met office DMI forecasts.

“It will be more autumnal [this weekend] than the warm weather, which has been a bit exceptional,” meteorologist Pater Wandler told news wire Ritzau.

You won’t need to reach for the scarf and gloves yet, with temperatures around 15-20 degrees Celsius, but a rainy front will move across the country from the west this morning.

Saturday and Sunday will both see rain and sun in spells with the temperature hitting a high of 18 degrees.

Vocabulary: efterår – autumn

MPs asked to keep their dogs under control

Members of parliament have been asked to keep their dogs in their offices when they bring them into work.

Speaker of parliament Søren Gade issued the order in a mail to all lawmakers at Christiansborg. That came after roaming dogs in corridors caused some people to become nervous, according to newspaper Berlingske.

“I therefore want to emphasize that if you bring your dog to work, it must not wander freely,” he said in the email, adding that dogs could be banned if the order isn’t complied with.

Party leaders Inger Støjberg of the Denmark Democrats and Søren Pape Poulsen of the Conservatives are among those reported to regularly bring their dogs to the office.

Vocabulary: at vandre frit – to roam freely

DSB pays out record compensation for delayed train

National rail operator DSB has paid out a record amount of compensation delayed journeys under its compensation scheme for passengers, newspaper BT reports.

Almost twice as much compensation has been paid out by DSB this year compared with last year: some 28.9 million kroner up to September, compared with 14.6 million kroner in the same period last year.

“I can say that we paid 24.3 million kroner in compensation in all of 2022, and at the current time we’re over that,” DSB’s head of information Tony Bispeskov told BT.

Vocabulary: forsinkelser – delays

Whooping cough cases ten times over normal level

An ongoing whooping cough epidemic in Denmark is yet to peak, with cases now at ten times the normal level.

Some 200 cases of the disease were detected during the week beginning September 11th, ten times over the normal level, the national infectious disease agency State Serum Institute (SSI) said yesterday.

The month of August saw 439 confirmed cases, which is four times the regular level.

“We have seen both a fast and strong increase in whooping cough in recent months and since whooping cough is very infectious, it is important to be aware and to minimise passing it on,” senior researcher Tine Dalby of SSI’s infectious epidemiology and prevention department said in the statement.

Vocabulary: smitsom -- infectious